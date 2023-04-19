Apps are an essential player in the Apple ecosystem. There are tons of Apple-exclusive apps which unlock key functions of iPhones, and there are some apps that are crucial to socialization. Whatever the case, once an app version is out of date, it’s usually a good idea to update it. Otherwise, the older version may stop working correctly. This is how to update apps on an iPhone.

QUICK ANSWER To update apps on iPhone, go to App Store > Account. Under AVAILABLE UPDATES (or UPCOMING AUTOMATIC UPDATES), tap either Update All at the top, or UPDATE next to each app. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to update your apps on an iPhone

How to automatically update apps on an iPhone

How to update apps on an iPhone Updating apps is straightforward and can be done directly from the App Store. Making sure your apps are all up-to-date will ensure their proper functioning on a daily basis.

Open the App Store. Tap the Account button — your profile picture circle in the top right. Scroll down to the AVAILABLE UPDATES section. If you have automatic updates enabled, this section will say UPCOMING AUTOMATIC UPDATES INSTEAD. Tap Update All to update all of your update-ready apps at once. Tap UPDATE next to an app if you want to update it individually.

How to automatically update apps on an iPhone Apple gives you the option to download and install app updates automatically. This can be done over Wi-Fi or data, and you have control over all of this. Here’s how.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap the App Store tab. Under AUTOMATIC DOWNLOADS, tap the App Updates slider to turn the function on or off.

