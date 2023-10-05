It’s said a picture can say a thousand words, and this still holds true in the current age of technology. Sometimes, taking a screenshot of what your phone is displaying makes it much easier to communicate an idea. We know figuring out how to capture your screen can be a bit confusing, though. Let’s show you how to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 8.

By the way, these methods will work on both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

How to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 8 Like most other phones, the Pixel 8 series offers a wide variety of ways to take a screenshot. We’ll cover them all in this section.

How to take a Pixel 8 screenshot using the hardware buttons This is pretty much considered the universal method for taking screenshots on Android devices. It will work on almost all devices. Go to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Press the side and volume down buttons simultaneously. Your device will take a screenshot.

How to take a Pixel 8 screenshot using the Recent Apps page More recently, Google added the ability to take screenshots from the Recent Apps section. Go to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Swipe up from the bottom, hold for a bit, and let go. This will open the Recent Apps page. Swipe left or right until you find the app or page you want to take a screenshot of. Tap on the Screenshot option. The system will capture a screenshot of the page.

How to take a screenshot using the Quick Tap feature Quick Tap is one of the coolest Pixel features we’ve seen, and of course, you can use it with the Pixel 8 series. This feature makes it possible to assign an action to a double-tap on the back of the phone. One of these actions can be taking a screenshot on a Pixel 8, but you must set it up. Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Select Gestures. Tap on Quick Tap to start actions. Toggle on Use Quick Tap. Make sure to select the Take screenshot option. Now, navigate to the app or page you want to take a screenshot of. Double-tap on the back of the Pixel 8. The system will take a screenshot.

If you want to use Quick Tap on other non-Pixel phones, we have a dedicated guide showing you how to do so.

Google Assistant can help you take a screenshot If you would rather use voice commands, you can also take a screenshot using Google Assistant! Go to the page or app you want to take a screenshot of. Launch Google Assistant. You can do this by saying, “OK, Google,” or “Hey, Google.” Additionally, you can press and hold onto the side button. Say, “Take a screenshot.”

If your device isn’t responding to the hotword, you may have disabled it.

How to enable the “Hey Google” voice command: Launch the Settings app. Go into Google. Tap on Settings for Google apps. Select Search, Assistant & Voice. Pick Google Assistant. Select Hey Google & Voice Match. Enable Hey Google.

Similarly, if the phone is launching the power options when you press and hold the side button, it’s likely because you changed the action in the past. Here’s how to change what the side button does.

How to change what pressing and holding the side button does on a Pixel 8: Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Tap on Gestures. Select Press & hold power button. Pick Digital assistant.

How to take a screenshot using the Accessibility Menu The Accessibility Menu provides a floating button that will pull up a set of large buttons for controlling your device. You can use it to take screenshots, among many other actions. You must enable the feature first. Launch the Settings app. Go into the Accessibility option. Tap on Accessibility Menu. Enable Accessibility Menu shortcut. Hit Allow, then Got it. Now, navigate to the app or page you want to take a screenshot of. Tap on the floating Accessibility Menu icon. Find the Screenshot function and tap on it. The system will take a screenshot.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on a Google Pixel 8 You’re not limited to taking a screenshot of what the screen is actively showing. You can capture more of a page using the scrolling screenshot feature. Go to the page or app you want to take a scrolling screenshot of. Use your preferred method for taking a screenshot. A preview with some options will show up in the lower-left corner. Select Capture more. Edit your scrolling screenshot and hit Save.

Where are my screenshots saved on the Google Pixel 8 Are you having a hard time finding your screenshots? Don’t worry; we can help you find them. Just go to Google Photos > Library > Screenshots. You will find them all there.

If you use a file manager, navigate to Images > Screenshots.

FAQs

Can I take as many screenshots as I want? You can take as many screenshots as you wish. There is no limitation on Android’s side. The only real limitation is your storage space, so just ensure you don’t fill it up with screenshots.

Can I edit my screenshots? Screenshots are essentially just images. They can be edited like any other photo, whether you prefer to use Android’s built-in editing tools or any third-party photo editing software.

Can I translate text on a screenshot? Yes! One way to translate text on a screenshot is through Google Lens. Just open Google Photos, select your screenshot, tap on Lens, and select Translate.

