While one of the perks of Windows over some platforms is the ability to place windows anywhere at any size, fully exploiting your desktop space means turning to split screen modes. Here’s how to use Windows 11’s split screen features.

How to split screen on Windows 11

The most basic option is something Microsoft calls Snap Assist. To get started, launch one or more apps, then:

Drag a window to the left or right side of the screen until a blurred-out area appears. Alternately, hit Windows + left arrow or Windows + right arrow with a window already selected.

or with a window already selected. You’ll see a window pop up with one or more thumbnails. Click the one you want to appear next in your split view.

Depending on your device and available screen space, you may be prompted repeat the previous step for additional windows. Don’t worry — when you’re satisfied, just click on one of the windows that’s already set.

Hover over the space between apps to reveal a resizing tool you can click and drag. If your apps are too short vertically, you can hover over appropriate edges to find the same tool.

If Snap Assist seems to be inactive for whatever reason, open the Settings app and go to System > Multitasking. Make sure Snap windows is toggled on, and expand its drop-down menu for customization options.