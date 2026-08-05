This laptop upgrades Privacy Display tech with a physical switch, and I want it on phones too

TL;DR HUAWEI’s MateBook Pro S debuts a 14.2-inch 3.1K OLED privacy screen with a physical side toggle to instantly block shoulder surfing.

Samsung popularized Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but software controls aren’t as convenient as hardware toggles.

With broader adoption of Privacy Display on the horizon, physical hardware toggles need to become the ideal control method for phones.

Samsung made waves with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display technology. It’s a genuinely useful piece of technology that protects your on-screen content from prying eyes, though opinion is divided about how much it affects display quality. Samsung provides handy shortcuts to toggle Privacy Display, but what if you wanted an even more convenient way to control it? HUAWEI is addressing this with the new MateBook Pro S laptop, which debuts a privacy screen controlled by a hardware switch.

The HUAWEI MateBook Pro S features a 14.2-inch 3.1K OLED panel that uses a dual-pixel array structure, integrating two distinct sub-pixel sets within the same display zone. One set serves normal wide-angle viewing, while the second limits side-angle light emission, effectively giving you Privacy Display functionality in the same way that Samsung does.

The party trick extends to the physical toggle on the side of the laptop, which provides a very convenient way to switch privacy mode on and off. A quick flick of the button is all that you need when you suspect someone of shoulder surfing. The laptop also notifies you when it detects someone potentially peeping at your screen.

Leaks suggest Samsung could add Privacy Display to all Galaxy S27 series phones, extending the tech beyond the Ultra flagship. Other Android brands are also expected to jump onto the Privacy Display bandwagon. While software shortcuts are appreciated, I’d prefer a hardware toggle to control this feature, giving me quick, convenient control over what others can see on my phone’s display.

Follow