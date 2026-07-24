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ChatGPT Voice can now supercharge your desktop tasks
Jul 24, 2026 — 7:23 AM ET
- ChatGPT’s desktop apps can now access the upgraded Live mode powered by GPT-Live.
- The feature enables desktop users to complete a wide range of complex and simple tasks with only their voice.
- ChatGPT Voice is available to subscribers of the Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise tiers.
OpenAI announced a major update to ChatGPT’s voice experience, GPT-Live, earlier this month. Among its myriad features is the ability to speak and listen to your commands, while also coordinating tasks at the same time. This is something that Google’s Gemini Live cannot currently do. Now, OpenAI is bringing this upgraded voice model to more users.
OpenAI said the upgraded Voice mode is rolling out to macOS and Windows desktops via the ChatGPT app as part of version 26.715. This is one of those features that could significantly cut down the time spent typing or scrolling on your keyboard, as ChatGPT Voice can practically do everything on your desktop on your behalf.
Looking at the changelog for this desktop app update, ChatGPT will also let you create multiple related folders within local projects. This can be achieved by opening the project’s menu and choosing Edit project.
ChatGPT Voice is now in the desktop app.Control your computer and direct multiple agents running in ChatGPT Work or Codex, using just your voice.It’s powered by GPT-Live, so it can speak, listen, and coordinate work in the app at the same time.Rolling out globally today… pic.twitter.com/ODZWKqecCf— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 23, 2026
Another feature of ChatGPT Voice is that it can use phrases like “mhmm” or “got it” while you’re talking to make it feel like a real conversation. But perhaps its biggest ability is to handle your tasks and look for answers in the background while still talking to you. Voice can also generate visuals in the chat based on your query, like when you ask about the weather.
ChatGPT Voice on desktops is available to subscribers on the Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise plans. Users with an iPhone can access Voice via the iOS Remote feature.
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