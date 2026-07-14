Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 monitor drops to a new best price of $299.99

Upgrading from an older IPS or VA gaming monitor can make a huge difference, especially when you want deeper blacks, stronger contrast, and smoother motion without jumping to a very expensive screen. That is exactly where the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 fits, and there’s an unprecedented Amazon deal on it right now.

Amazon has dropped the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 to $299.99, down from its $499.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 40% discount relative to the RRP, which cuts $200 off the usual price. It’s also the best deal we’ve ever tracked, even surpassing the low of $339.99 in the recent Prime Day sale.

This 27-inch flat gaming monitor uses a QD-OLED panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms GTG response time. That makes it a strong pick for players who want fast performance but care just as much about image quality. Samsung also highlights HDR10 support, deep blacks, vivid color, and a glare-free screen, so it should work well for both gaming and watching videos.

The Odyssey OLED G5 also supports G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which can help reduce screen tearing and stutter across different GPU setups. Reviews have framed it as a strong value option for anyone stepping into OLED gaming monitors, and Amazon buyers have given it a solid 4.4 out of 5 rating.

Follow