A 49-inch 144Hz curved monitor for under $500 is one of Amazon’s best display deals today

Amazon has cut $200 off the INNOCN 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor 49C1G, dropping it to $499.96 from its $699.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 29% discount relative to the RRP, and it puts a giant super-ultrawide display into a much more tempting price range.

This deal is worth a look because 49-inch monitors usually sit much higher, especially when they’re built for both gaming and work. The 49C1G offers a 49-inch curved panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 3840 x 1080 resolution, so it can replace a dual-monitor setup while keeping everything on one screen. It also packs a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, 99% sRGB coverage, Adaptive-Sync and FreeSync support, plus PIP and PBP modes for juggling multiple sources at once.

Connections are well covered too, with USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio port, along with built-in speakers. The stand is adjustable and VESA-mount compatible if you want to put it on an arm or a wall mount.

With a 4.5-star review rating from hundreds of reviews, this monitor already looks like a strong value pick. It’s also one of the cheaper 49-inch options in its class, so you’re getting more screen for your money instead of paying extra for a bigger brand name.

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