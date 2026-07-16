Rare LG Ultragear deal slashes 33% off this 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor

A rare discount has dropped the LG 45GX950A-B UltraGear OLED gaming monitor to $1,349.99 at Amazon. That saves you a sizeable $650 off the $1,999.99 recommended retail price, which is a 33% discount.

This is the kind of price cut that stands out on a high-end display like this. The LG 45GX950A-B sits in the premium gaming monitor tier, so a deal this big is worth a look if you have been waiting for the price to move.

The monitor itself is built for big-screen PC gaming. It has a 45-inch curved OLED panel with a sharp 5K2K resolution of 5120 x 2160 and an aggressive 800R curve for a more wraparound view. One of its biggest features is Dual Mode, which lets you switch between full-resolution gaming at 165Hz and a lower-resolution 330Hz mode for faster competitive play.

It also brings the kind of speed OLED buyers usually want, including a near-instant 0.03ms response time and strong motion clarity. Recent coverage has also highlighted its excellent OLED contrast and the improved pixel density over older 45-inch OLED ultrawides, which helps text and desktop work look cleaner. For hookups, you get DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with Power Delivery, so it fits nicely into a gaming setup or connects to a laptop.

Amazon shoppers have also given it a 4.4 out of 5 rating. At $650 off, this is a notable chance to grab a flagship ultrawide for a lot less than usual.

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