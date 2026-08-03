Chrome and Edge are getting smarter screen sharing on bad Wi-Fi

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome and Edge on Windows are getting a smarter H.264 screen-sharing encoder.

Shared text and UI should remain readable on slow connections by sacrificing frame rate instead of image quality.

The Chromium change has landed and will be enabled by default for compatible systems.

If you’ve ever tried presenting a document, spreadsheet, or slide deck over a spotty Wi-Fi connection, you’ve probably watched your crisp text dissolve into a blurry mess. That’s one of the biggest frustrations with browser-based video calls today, but Chrome and Edge are about to handle those situations much more intelligently.

A newly merged Chromium change revamps how web browsers encode screen shares on Windows. Rather than leaving quality decisions entirely to the GPU driver’s built-in encoder, Chromium now takes a more active role in managing bitrate and encoding quality during screen sharing. The goal is simple: keep what’s on your screen readable, even if your network suddenly struggles.

The update specifically targets H.264 screen sharing through Media Foundation hardware video encoding on Windows. Until now, weak network conditions often forced the encoder to aggressively reduce image quality to stay within the available bitrate. That’s fine for webcam footage, but it’s terrible when you’re trying to read tiny text or navigate detailed user interfaces.

The new implementation flips that tradeoff. Currently, the encoder can keep increasing compression up to the codec’s maximum quantization parameter (QP) of 51, making shared text increasingly blurry as bandwidth drops. With this change, Chromium now caps QP at 35, reducing frame rate rather than image quality once that threshold is reached.

Instead of turning your spreadsheet or code editor into a pixelated blur, the browser will preferentially reduce the frame rate. In practice, that means scrolling or cursor movement may become choppier during bandwidth drops, but the content itself should remain legible. It also echoes Google’s recent work on reducing janky scrolling in Chrome for Android by prioritizing an overall better user experience rather than simply optimizing for a single performance metric.

The fix also introduces smarter frame dropping to reduce sudden stutters and prevents repeated keyframe requests from overwhelming an already struggling connection. That should help screen sharing recover more smoothly instead of freezing altogether.

For everyday users on Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Zoom, screen shares will hold up significantly better when running over weak Wi-Fi or mobile hotspots. Motion might feel a bit choppier during temporary network dips, but the shared text will actually remain readable.

The change has already been merged into Chromium, meaning it’s now on track to reach both Chrome and Microsoft Edge on Windows without any user-facing settings or flags.

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