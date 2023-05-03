How to sign out of Gmail on your phone or computer

Can you remember the last time you signed out of your Gmail account? Google asks you to periodically confirm your password for security purposes, but the chances are you haven’t needed to sign out in quite a while. But if, for example, you’re using someone else’s device to read your email, you’ll need to know how to sign out of Gmail afterward. We will also cover how to log out of Gmail on iPhone and Android. The good news is that it’s all very straightforward to do.

How to sign out of Gmail on the desktop (Chrome) If you’re using a browser such as Google Chrome, you may wonder where that elusive Gmail sign-out button is. In the top-right-hand corner of your Gmail screen is your account profile picture. If you click on that, you will see a list of your Gmail addresses, including the one you’re currently signed into. At the bottom is a Sign out button. Click on that, and you’re signed out!

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

How to sign out of Gmail on Android To log out of Gmail on your Android device, open up the Gmail app and tap on your profile photo. This brings up a box with your signed-in accounts. Tap Manage accounts on this device.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

You’ll then see a screen showing your signed-in email accounts again. Tap on the one you want to sign out of.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

On the screen that follows, tap Remove account.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

How to log out of Gmail on iPhone Logging out of Gmail on iPhone is virtually identical to Android. Open your Gmail app and tap your profile photo on the top right-hand side.

Now tap Manage accounts on this device.

Tap Remove from this device for the account you want to remove. You will be asked to confirm your decision first.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

FAQs

Does Gmail sign you out automatically? If you remain signed in for an extended period on the same computer with cookies enabled, Gmail will log you out when the cookie expires.

How do I log out of a default account in Gmail? To log out of a default Gmail account, log out of all the already logged-in accounts. Then log into the one you want to be the default. The first one you log into is always marked as “default.”

