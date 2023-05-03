Best daily deals

How to sign out of Gmail on your phone or computer

You most likely can't remember the last time you did it, but if you really have to, here's how to sign out of Gmail.
16 hours ago

Can you remember the last time you signed out of your Gmail account? Google asks you to periodically confirm your password for security purposes, but the chances are you haven’t needed to sign out in quite a while. But if, for example, you’re using someone else’s device to read your email, you’ll need to know how to sign out of Gmail afterward. We will also cover how to log out of Gmail on iPhone and Android. The good news is that it’s all very straightforward to do.

QUICK ANSWER

To sign out of Gmail, find your Google profile photo in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Drop down the menu, and there will either be a Sign out button or a Manage accounts on this device link. From there, you can sign out or remove the account from your device.

How to sign out of Gmail on the desktop (Chrome)

If you’re using a browser such as Google Chrome, you may wonder where that elusive Gmail sign-out button is. In the top-right-hand corner of your Gmail screen is your account profile picture. If you click on that, you will see a list of your Gmail addresses, including the one you’re currently signed into. At the bottom is a Sign out button. Click on that, and you’re signed out!

gmailsignout desktop
Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

How to sign out of Gmail on Android

To log out of Gmail on your Android device, open up the Gmail app and tap on your profile photo. This brings up a box with your signed-in accounts. Tap Manage accounts on this device.

log out of gmail
Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

You’ll then see a screen showing your signed-in email accounts again. Tap on the one you want to sign out of.

logout gmail android
Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

On the screen that follows, tap Remove account.

remove gmail android
Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

How to log out of Gmail on iPhone

Logging out of Gmail on iPhone is virtually identical to Android. Open your Gmail app and tap your profile photo on the top right-hand side.

signout gmail ios1

Now tap Manage accounts on this device.

signout gmail ios2

Tap Remove from this device for the account you want to remove. You will be asked to confirm your decision first.

sign out of gmail on iphone
Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

FAQs

If you remain signed in for an extended period on the same computer with cookies enabled, Gmail will log you out when the cookie expires.

To log out of a default Gmail account, log out of all the already logged-in accounts. Then log into the one you want to be the default. The first one you log into is always marked as “default.”

