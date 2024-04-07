Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to download and install Google Chrome on any device
According to Stat Counter, Google Chrome is the most popular internet browser, with a 63% global share. If you’re a part of the remaining 37% and want to give the Chrome browser a try, it’s easy to download and install Chrome on any device.
To download and install Google Chrome on a PC, go to the Chrome website and download the installer file from your existing browser. Go to the Apple App Store and install the Chrome app on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad. For Android, download and install from the Google Play Store.
Download and install Chrome on a Mac
- Go to the Google Chrome website using your existing browser on the Mac (in this case, Safari). The site should automatically detect what device it is. Click on the blue Download Chrome button.
- The installer file should download. You will find the googlechrome.dmg file in the Safari downloads folder at the top right corner.
- Open the file, then drag and drop Chrome into your Applications folder.
- Double-click the Chrome icon in Applications and launch the browser.
Download and install Google Chrome on Windows
- Open the Google Chrome website on the default browser on your PC. The page should automatically detect what version of Windows you are running.
- Click on Download Chrome.
- The ChromeSetup.exe file will download to your Downloads folder. Launch the installer and wait for the browser to install. A new Chrome tab will open once the installation is complete.
Install Chrome on an iPhone or iPad
- To install Chrome on an iPhone or iPad, open the App Store on your device.
- Tap the search button at the bottom right corner and type Chrome.
- Find the app and tap on the installation icon (a cloud with a downward arrow). You will find the installed app on one of the home screen pages.
Install Chrome on Android
Most Android phones come with Google Chrome as the default browser. If you need to install it yourself, you can download it from the Google Play Store.
- Open the Play Store and search for Google Chrome.
- You can tap Install or the name to see more information.
- On the app information page, tap Install to download the app. If Chrome is a default app, you will see Update as the option instead of Install.
FAQs
You will find Google Chrome in the Applications folder on a Mac.
Chrome will install on the system drive (like C:) on your PC. Google doesn’t give you the option to install it on a different drive.
The Raspberry Pi does not support Google Chrome. You can work around this by installing the Chromium browser, an open-source version of Chrome.
Depending on the device, you’ll change your default browser in a number of ways, but it typically involves heading to your device’s settings menu. To learn more, read our guide on making Google Chrome the default browser.