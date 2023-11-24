Some of us get a bunch of notifications throughout the day. And while sound notifications are good at grabbing your attention, they can become very distracting or annoying after some time. If you’re like me, haptic notifications and feedback might be a better solution. Today, we’ll show you how to set your Apple Watch to vibrate only.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to set your Apple Watch to vibrate is to turn on Silent Mode. On your Apple Watch, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics, and toggle Silent Mode on. You should also ensure your Haptic Alerts are actually on. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics, and toggle Haptic Alerts on

How to set your Apple Watch to vibrate only

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There are a couple of ways to set your Apple Watch to vibrate only. First, you need to ensure Haptic Alerts are on, though. Otherwise, the Apple Watch won’t vibrate.

How to turn on Haptic Alerts on Apple Watch: On your Apple Watch, launch the Settings app. Go into Sounds & Haptics. Make sure Haptic Alerts are toggled on. You can also turn on Prominent Haptic Alerts here. This will trigger a quick vibration before the actual vibration. It’s now time to set your Apple Watch to vibrate only. One easy way to accomplish this is by simply lowering the volume all the way down.

How to lower the volume on your Apple Watch: On your Apple Watch, launch the Settings app. Go into Sounds & Haptics. In the Alert Volume section. Tap on the Volume Down button until the slider goes all the way down. You can also drag the slider with your finger. While lowering the volume will do the trick, Apple also has a built-in feature you can use. It’s called Silent Mode.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

How to enable Silent Mode on your Apple Watch: On your Apple Watch, launch the Settings app. Go into Sounds & Haptics. Toggle Silent Mode on. You can also turn on Silent Mode from the Control Center. To pull out the Control Center, press the side button. If you have watchOS 9 or older, you will need to tap and hold the bottom of the screen, then swipe up. Once in the Control Center, tap on the Silent Mode button, which looks like a bell.

FAQs

Can I use Do Not Disturb mode to set your Apple Watch to vibrate only? Not really. Do Not Disturb will turn off all notifications except for alarms. This means you won’t get visual, audio, or haptic notifications when enabled.

Can I set my Apple Watch to vibrate from my iPhone? Yes! All these Apple Watch controls are available to customize. You can access all these settings from your iPhone by going to the Apple Watch app and heading to My Watch > Sounds & Haptics.

What can I do if my Apple Watch won't vibrate? If your Apple Watch isn’t vibrating, chances are Haptic Alerts are turned off. Follow the instructions in this tutorial to turn them on. If this isn’t the case, we also have a guide with the most common Apple Watch problems and fixes.

Comments