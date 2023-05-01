The Samsung Galaxy Buds are excellent all-around earphones that cost less than the competition. Although there’s much to love about Samsung’s earbuds, things can still go awry. When that happens, you’ll need to perform a soft restart or a hard reset. Let’s walk through how to reset your Galaxy Buds.

How to factory reset your Samsung Galaxy Buds

To reset your Samsung Galaxy Buds, you’ll need the Galaxy Wearable app for Android or Galaxy Buds app for iOS. The latter only works with the first three Galaxy Buds models (Galaxy Buds, Buds Plus, and Buds Live), while the former works with all Galaxy Buds. Once you download the correct app, follow these steps: Place the Samsung Galaxy Buds in the case. With the lid open, place the case near your phone. Open the Galaxy Wearable app or Galaxy Buds app on your device. Scroll down to About earbuds > Reset. Confirm that you want to reset your earbuds and wait for the process to finish. You’re now ready to begin the Galaxy Buds pairing process again with any device.

It can be hard to tell if a factory reset is necessary, so here are some common instances where one may help: Your Galaxy Buds aren’t connecting to your device anymore.

Your experience connection hiccups with your Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds aren’t charging properly.

You noticed a change in sound quality.

The noise canceling is less effective.

How to restart your Samsung Galaxy Buds

Sometimes you don’t need to reset your earbuds, and a simple restart will do the trick. In this instance, follow these steps: Place the Galaxy Buds in the case and close the lid. Wait 7 seconds before removing the earbuds from the case. Once the earbuds have restarted, they will reconnect to the last-used device. We recommend trying a soft restart before a hard reset. If a restart works with your Galaxy Buds, you won’t need to go through the rigamarole of setting them up with your phone.

How to reset your Samsung Galaxy Buds without a phone Unfortunately, the only way to factory reset your Galaxy Buds is with the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store or the Galaxy Buds app from the App Store. That said, there are some workarounds for when you need to access the Wearable app but can’t.

You can manually restart the buds with just the hardware, but you'll need to use one of Samsung's apps for a factory reset.

This is a niche use case, but if you purchased the Galaxy Buds 2 when you owned an Android phone and have since started using an iPhone, you won’t be able to reset the Buds from your device. In that case, we recommend borrowing a friend’s Android phone to pair the earbuds, download the Galaxy Wearable app, and factory reset the buds.

Keep reading to learn how to connect your Samsung Galaxy Buds to another phone.

How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds to another phone

If you’re simply looking to pair your earbuds with another phone, you don’t need to go through the reset process. Instead, to put your Samsung Galaxy Buds into pairing mode, follow these steps: Place the earbuds in the case, and shut the lid. Wait 4-5 seconds. Open the lid. Press and hold both earbuds’ touch panels for 4-5 seconds. The case’s LED alternates between red and green. Follow this path on your phone: Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Pair new device. Select the Samsung Galaxy Buds from your phone’s Bluetooth menu.

FAQs

Why isn't my left Galaxy Bud earbud working? The batteries deplete at different rates, so one earbud may run out of juice before the other. If you know both earbuds are charged, it could be a software issue. In this case, you’ll have to reset the earbuds.

Why can't I reset my Galaxy Buds? You may not be able to reset your Galaxy Buds if they’re not compatible with your phone’s app. For instance, the iOS Galaxy Buds app only works with the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Plus, and Galaxy Buds Live. You won’t be able to reset newer Galaxy Buds with an iPhone. The Android app (Galaxy Wearable) works with all Galaxy Buds models.

