Here's how to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist

Apple’s iOS 18 has been rolling out to supported devices, but this update doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence features. Those start rolling out with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1. These updates aren’t available to the general public yet, but the beta update is now reaching testers. That said, you won’t be getting Apple Intelligence features right away. Now we know there is a waitlist to get access to these capabilities. If you want to take part in the action, we’ll show you how to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist.

How to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist

Which Apple Intelligence features will I get with iOS 18.1

How to get the iOS 18.1 beta update

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

First things first. The Apple Intelligence waitlist isn’t available to everyone. It’s only available to devices running iOS 18.1 or later, and right now, this update is only available to public beta testers. You’ll have to sign up for beta updates if you want to get iOS 18.1 beta. The same applies to iPadOS and macOS.

Keep in mind beta updates are still in their testing period. This means you might encounter bugs or hiccups from time to time. If you want your iPhone to run smoothly, avoid getting these updates and just wait. With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s show you how to get Apple’s beta updates.

How to sign up for iOS beta updates: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Tap on Software Update. Select Beta Updates. Tap on iOS 18 Public Beta. Go Back. The iOS 18.1 Beta update should appear. Hit Update Now.

How to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist Now, you are ready to sign up for the Apple Intelligence waitlist. Apple mentions Apple Intelligence should activate on your device “within a few hours of joining the waitlist, though wait times may vary.”

How to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist: Launch the Settings app. Select Apple Intelligence & Siri. Tap on Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist. Confirm by hitting Join Waitlist.

Which Apple Intelligence features will I get with iOS 18.1?

Apple

Apple Intelligence features won’t be released all at once. Instead, they will roll out in batches, with the last ones coming in 2024, likely in March.

As already mentioned, the first Apple Intelligence features come with iOS 18.1. Let’s go over what it offers in terms of AI.

iOS 18.1 AI features: Writing Tools

Clean Up in Photos

Create a Memory movie in Photos

Natural language search in Photos

Notification summaries

Reduce Interruptions Focus

Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing in Focus

Priority messages in Mail

Smart Reply in Mail and Messages

Summaries in Mail and Messages

Siri enhancements, including product knowledge, more resilient request handling, new look and feel, more natural voice, the ability to type to Siri, and more

FAQs

Which iPhones support Apple Intelligence? No, not all iPhones support Apple Intelligence. These AI features will only come to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We can assume newer iPhones will also get Apple Intelligence.

When will all Apple Intelligence features be available? We’re expecting all Apple Intelligence features to become available with iOS 18.4, which will likely launch sometime around March 2025.

When will Apple Intelligence features start rolling out to everyone? Apple Intelligence features will begin rolling out with iOS 18.1, which is currently in beta. The public release is expected to be released in October 2024.

Which is better, Apple Intelligence or Google Gemini? Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini very similar, but have some significant differentiating factor. Which one is better depends on your needs and device preferences. Here’s our full comparison between Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini.

Which iPads will get Apple Intelligence? All Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models with an M1 chip or later will get Apple Intelligence.

Which Mac computers will get Apple Intelligence? All MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, iMacs, and Mac Minis with an M1 processor or later will get Apple Intelligence. Also the Mac Studio with M1 Max or later, and the Mac Pro with M2 Ultra.

How long does it take to get Apple Intelligence? Apple mentions it should take a few hours to get access to Apple Intelligence, after signing up to the waitlist. It also mentions the times may vary, though.

