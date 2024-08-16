iPhone users can play Fortnite again, but there’s a big catch

Epic Games

TL;DR Epic Games has launched an iOS app store in the EU, allowing eligible users to download its games again, including Fortnite.

The company is also offering its games on other unofficial app marketplaces in the EU, such as AltStore PAL.

Apple banned Epic Games from the App Store after the company intentionally broke its guidelines and refused to reverse course in 2020.

Back in 2020, Epic Games implemented its own billing system in Fortnite for iOS, breaking Apple’s App Store guidelines. The company repeatedly refused to comply, prompting Apple to remove Fortnite from the App Store and ban Epic Games’ developer account. Now that the DMA has forced Apple to allow third-party app marketplaces in the EU, Fortnite has returned to iOS through the newly launched Epic Games Store.

Epic Games has announced that its app marketplace is now available to iPhone users residing in the EU. This means that eligible users can finally play Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe natively on iOS — without having to rely on mirroring or cloud gaming services.

Beyond Epic Games’ own titles, the new digital storefront is available to other developers interested in hosting their apps on the company’s platform. Furthermore, Epic Games is making the aforementioned games available on other third-party app stores in the EU, such as AltStore PAL.

To encourage users to play its mobile games, Epic Games is offering some limited-time challenges and rewards. Interested players have until November 2 to claim these exclusive additions.

The company warns, however, that the installation process may not be smooth, as Apple displays multiple warnings when users attempt to install third-party app stores. Epic Games also emphasizes that it’s “continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anticompetitive terms.”

