Fortnite compatible Android phones: Join the game!

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Want to find out if your device is compatible with Fortnite Mobile on Android? You’ve come to the right place! Here, you’ll find a list of all the Android phones that are compatible with Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale. We’ll update the list when more are added, so if your phone isn’t on the list be sure to bookmark this page and check back at a later date.

In saying so, Epic Games stopped adding newly supported phones to its website, so more recent phones like the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, the Xiaomi 13 and 14 families, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 aren’t listed here. In fact, the company has pulled the list from its website entirely.

If you’re worried about Fortnite Mobile being removed from your phone due to conflicts with the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, you should know it’s still possible to install Fortnite Mobile on Android. It’s also possible to install it on iOS if you’ve previously installed it on an iOS device. Unfortunately, it seems like new players who aren’t in an EU country are out of luck on iOS right now due to legal tussling. It’s also important to point out that the Xbox Cloud Gaming app will let you play Fortnite on any phone via cloud gaming.

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this post as more devices get Fortnite support.

Fortnite-compatible Android phones and devices

AGM X3

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS Zenfone 3 Deluxe

ASUS Zenfone 4 and 4 Pro

ASUS Zenfone 5Z

ASUS Zenfone 6

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2

ASUS Zenfone V

Bittium Tough Mobile 2

Black Shark 2 and 2 Pro

Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro

Black Shark 1S

Datalogic Memor 20

Essential Phone (PH-1)

Fxtec QX1000

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

HONOR 10

HONOR Magic 2

HONOR Note 10

HONOR Play

HONOR View 10 (V10)

HONOR View 20

HTC 10

HTX Exodus 1

HTC U Ultra

HTC U11/HTC U11 Plus

HTC U12 Plus

HTC U19e

HUAWEI Mate 10/HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 20/Mate 20 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 10 Lite

HUAWEI M ate 9/Mate 9 Pro

HUAWEI Mate RS

HUAWEI Nova 3

HUAWEI Nova 4

HUAWEI P10/P10 Plus

HUAWEI P10 Lite

HUAWEI P20/HUAWEI P20 Pro/Mate RS

HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI P9

HUAWEI P9 Lite

HUAWEI P8 Lite 2017

HUAWEI 8x Max

Lenovo Z5 Pro

Lenovo Z5s

Lenovo Z6

Lenovo 9

LG G5

LG G6

LG G7 One

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G8s

LG G8

LG G8X ThinQ

LG Jojo

LG V20

LG V30/V30 Plus

LG V35 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ

Meizu MI CC 9 Meitu Edition

Meizu M1852

Meizu X8

Meizu 16

Meizu 16X

Meizu 16s/16s Pro

Meizu 16T

Meizu 16th/16th Plus

Meizu 16Xs

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Moto G5/G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5S

Motorola Moto Z/ Moto Z Droid

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Motorola Moto Z3

Motorola Moto Z4

Motorola One Zoom

Motorola Razr

Multilaser H

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 8

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 9

Nokia X7

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OPPO Reno 2

OPPO Reno Ace

OPPO Find X

OPPO Find X2 series

OPPO K3

OPPO K5

OPPO R17 and R17 Pro

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

POCO F1

POCO X2 Ratel Cell

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

realme 2 Pro

realme 3 Pro

realme X

realme X2 and X2 Pro

realme X50 series

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

Redmi K30 and K30 Pro

Redmi Mi 9T Pro

Redmi Note 7

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A70/A70s

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6/S6 5G

Samsung Z Flip

Sharp AQUOS R

Sharp R SH-03J

Sharp R SHV39

Sharp R2

Sharp R2 Compact

Sharp R2 SH-03K

Sharp R2 SHV42

Sharp R3 808SH

Sharp R3 SH-04L

Sharp R3 SH-R10A

Sharp R5G 908SH

Sharp R5G SH-51A

Sharp R5G SHG01

Sharp S3

Sharp V

Sharp Zero

Sharp Zero 2 906SH

Sharp Zero 2 SH-01M

Sharp Zero 2 SHV47

SIRIN LABS Finney Phone

Sony Xperia 1/Xperia 1 Professional Edition

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ1/XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2/XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3

TCL Plex

TCL 10 Pro

vivo Nex A

vivo Nex S

vivo Nex Dual Display

vivo Iqoo

vivo Iqoo 3 5G

vivo Iqoo Neo

vivo V15 Pro

vivo V17/V17 Pro

vivo X23

vivo X27 Pro

vivo xPlay6

vivo Z3

vivo Z5x

Vsmart Active 1/Active 1 Plus

Xiaomi K30 Pro/Pro Zoom Edition

Xiaomi Mi 5/Mi 5S/5S Plus

Xiaomi Mi 6/Mi 6 Plus/Mi 6x

Xiaomi Mi 8/Mi 8 Explorer/Mi 8 Lite/Mi 8SE/Mi 8 UD

Xiaomi Mi 9/Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3/Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

ZTE Axon 7/7S

ZTE Axon 10 Pro

ZTE Axon M

ZTE A2017G

ZTE A2019 Pro

ZTE A2019G Pro

ZTE A2020N2 Pro

ZTE nubia Z17 / Z17s

ZTE nubia Z11

ZTE NX606J

ZTE NX609J

ZTE NX619J

ZTE NX619J

ZTE NX627J

ZTE NX627J

ZTE NX629J

ZTE NX629J

ZTE Orange Nova Jet

ZTE REDMAGIC 5G

ZTE Z2/Z2Pro

It’s worth noting that this is the last official list of supported devices issued by Epic. Loads of recent phones are missing and we’re guessing that some of these phones no longer make the cut owing to Android 10 or later being a requirement. The list of supported phones spans far beyond this. Fortnite Mobile can run on a plethora of Android devices, although it will certainly warm up your device and drain your battery. If you’re not sure your phone cuts it, make sure it meets the minimum requirements listed below.

Fortnite Android minimum specs

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Far from requiring a flagship chipset and a ton of RAM, Fortnite Mobile on Android has some relatively modest requirements. In saying so, the company now requires an Android 10 device or newer, up from Android Oreo.

Fortnite Android spec requirements: OS: Android 10 or higher (64-bit on ARM64)

RAM: 4GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher You can learn how to download and install the Android version of Fortnite with this guide. Keep in mind that the game was removed from the Google Play Store, so you won’t find it there.

Which phones are compatible with Fortnite at 90fps?

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

The list of devices that can run Fortnite at a super-smooth 90fps is expanding thanks to high-end phones with a high refresh rate. Check out the list below, but it’s worth reiterating that Epic hasn’t updated this list in a while.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9R

Samsung Tab S7

Samsung Tab S7 Plus

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Which phones run Fortnite at 60fps?

Gary Sims / Android Authority

There are many more devices capable of running Fortnite at 60fps. You can check out the list below.

ASUS ROG Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 5

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

Samsung A90 5G

Samsung Tab S6

Samsung Tab S7

Samsung Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant only)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Sony Xperia 5

Of course, many of the phones on the list have since been succeeded by new devices, so we expect these new phones and other unlisted devices to run Fortnite at 60fps too.

Why is my Android phone not compatible with Fortnite? If your phone is not on the compatibility list, Epic Games notes that the game may still work if your device fits the minimum specs listed above. It also bears repeating that Epic has removed its general list of supported devices altogether.

For what it’s worth, we’ve found that Fortnite will run even on budget devices as long as they came out in the past few years. If Fortnite doesn’t work on your smartphone, it might be time to consider an upgrade! Take a look at our favorite gaming phones if you want a supercharged experience, but we’ve also got a list of great cheap phones if you need a more budget-friendly option.

You might like

Comments