Fortnite compatible Android phones: Join the game!
Want to find out if your device is compatible with Fortnite Mobile on Android? You’ve come to the right place! Here, you’ll find a list of all the Android phones that are compatible with Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale. We’ll update the list when more are added, so if your phone isn’t on the list be sure to bookmark this page and check back at a later date.
In saying so, Epic Games stopped adding newly supported phones to its website, so more recent phones like the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, the Xiaomi 13 and 14 families, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 aren’t listed here. In fact, the company has pulled the list from its website entirely.
If you’re worried about Fortnite Mobile being removed from your phone due to conflicts with the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, you should know it’s still possible to install Fortnite Mobile on Android. It’s also possible to install it on iOS if you’ve previously installed it on an iOS device. Unfortunately, it seems like new players who aren’t in an EU country are out of luck on iOS right now due to legal tussling. It’s also important to point out that the Xbox Cloud Gaming app will let you play Fortnite on any phone via cloud gaming.
Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this post as more devices get Fortnite support.
Fortnite-compatible Android phones and devices
- AGM X3
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone 3
- ASUS Zenfone 3 Deluxe
- ASUS Zenfone 4 and 4 Pro
- ASUS Zenfone 5Z
- ASUS Zenfone 6
- ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2
- ASUS Zenfone V
- Bittium Tough Mobile 2
- Black Shark 2 and 2 Pro
- Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro
- Black Shark 1S
- Datalogic Memor 20
- Essential Phone (PH-1)
- Fxtec QX1000
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
- HONOR 10
- HONOR Magic 2
- HONOR Note 10
- HONOR Play
- HONOR View 10 (V10)
- HONOR View 20
- HTC 10
- HTX Exodus 1
- HTC U Ultra
- HTC U11/HTC U11 Plus
- HTC U12 Plus
- HTC U19e
- HUAWEI Mate 10/HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate 20/Mate 20 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate 10 Lite
- HUAWEI Mate 9/Mate 9 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate RS
- HUAWEI Nova 3
- HUAWEI Nova 4
- HUAWEI P10/P10 Plus
- HUAWEI P10 Lite
- HUAWEI P20/HUAWEI P20 Pro/Mate RS
- HUAWEI P30 Pro
- HUAWEI P9
- HUAWEI P9 Lite
- HUAWEI P8 Lite 2017
- HUAWEI 8x Max
- Lenovo Z5 Pro
- Lenovo Z5s
- Lenovo Z6
- Lenovo 9
- LG G5
- LG G6
- LG G7 One
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG G8s
- LG G8
- LG G8X ThinQ
- LG Jojo
- LG V20
- LG V30/V30 Plus
- LG V35 ThinQ
- LG V40 ThinQ
- LG V50 ThinQ
- LG V60 ThinQ
- Meizu MI CC 9 Meitu Edition
- Meizu M1852
- Meizu X8
- Meizu 16
- Meizu 16X
- Meizu 16s/16s Pro
- Meizu 16T
- Meizu 16th/16th Plus
- Meizu 16Xs
- Motorola Moto E4 Plus
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Moto G5/G5 Plus
- Motorola Moto G5S
- Motorola Moto Z/ Moto Z Droid
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play
- Motorola Moto Z3
- Motorola Moto Z4
- Motorola One Zoom
- Motorola Razr
- Multilaser H
- Nokia 7 Plus
- Nokia 7.2
- Nokia 8
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 9
- Nokia X7
- OnePlus 3
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro
- OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
- OPPO Reno 2
- OPPO Reno Ace
- OPPO Find X
- OPPO Find X2 series
- OPPO K3
- OPPO K5
- OPPO R17 and R17 Pro
- OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
- POCO F1
- POCO X2
- Ratel Cell
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- realme 2 Pro
- realme 3 Pro
- realme X
- realme X2 and X2 Pro
- realme X50 series
- Redmi K20 and K20 Pro
- Redmi K30 and K30 Pro
- Redmi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A70/A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S7 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6/S6 5G
- Samsung Z Flip
- Sharp AQUOS R
- Sharp R SH-03J
- Sharp R SHV39
- Sharp R2
- Sharp R2 Compact
- Sharp R2 SH-03K
- Sharp R2 SHV42
- Sharp R3 808SH
- Sharp R3 SH-04L
- Sharp R3 SH-R10A
- Sharp R5G 908SH
- Sharp R5G SH-51A
- Sharp R5G SHG01
- Sharp S3
- Sharp V
- Sharp Zero
- Sharp Zero 2 906SH
- Sharp Zero 2 SH-01M
- Sharp Zero 2 SHV47
- SIRIN LABS Finney Phone
- Sony Xperia 1/Xperia 1 Professional Edition
- Sony Xperia 5
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1/XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2/XZ2 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- TCL Plex
- TCL 10 Pro
- vivo Nex A
- vivo Nex S
- vivo Nex Dual Display
- vivo Iqoo
- vivo Iqoo 3 5G
- vivo Iqoo Neo
- vivo V15 Pro
- vivo V17/V17 Pro
- vivo X23
- vivo X27 Pro
- vivo xPlay6
- vivo Z3
- vivo Z5x
- Vsmart Active 1/Active 1 Plus
- Xiaomi K30 Pro/Pro Zoom Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 5/Mi 5S/5S Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6/Mi 6 Plus/Mi 6x
- Xiaomi Mi 8/Mi 8 Explorer/Mi 8 Lite/Mi 8SE/Mi 8 UD
- Xiaomi Mi 9/Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3/Mi Mix 3 5G
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 4
- ZTE Axon 7/7S
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro
- ZTE Axon M
- ZTE A2017G
- ZTE A2019 Pro
- ZTE A2019G Pro
- ZTE A2020N2 Pro
- ZTE nubia Z17 / Z17s
- ZTE nubia Z11
- ZTE NX606J
- ZTE NX609J
- ZTE NX619J
- ZTE NX627J
- ZTE NX629J
- ZTE Orange Nova Jet
- ZTE REDMAGIC 5G
- ZTE Z2/Z2Pro
It’s worth noting that this is the last official list of supported devices issued by Epic. Loads of recent phones are missing and we’re guessing that some of these phones no longer make the cut owing to Android 10 or later being a requirement. The list of supported phones spans far beyond this. Fortnite Mobile can run on a plethora of Android devices, although it will certainly warm up your device and drain your battery. If you’re not sure your phone cuts it, make sure it meets the minimum requirements listed below.
Fortnite Android minimum specs
Far from requiring a flagship chipset and a ton of RAM, Fortnite Mobile on Android has some relatively modest requirements. In saying so, the company now requires an Android 10 device or newer, up from Android Oreo.
Fortnite Android spec requirements:
- OS: Android 10 or higher (64-bit on ARM64)
- RAM: 4GB or higher
- GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher
You can learn how to download and install the Android version of Fortnite with this guide. Keep in mind that the game was removed from the Google Play Store, so you won’t find it there.
Which phones are compatible with Fortnite at 90fps?
The list of devices that can run Fortnite at a super-smooth 90fps is expanding thanks to high-end phones with a high refresh rate. Check out the list below, but it’s worth reiterating that Epic hasn’t updated this list in a while.
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- Samsung Tab S7
- Samsung Tab S7 Plus
- ASUS ROG Phone 3
- ASUS ROG Phone 5
Which phones run Fortnite at 60fps?
There are many more devices capable of running Fortnite at 60fps. You can check out the list below.
- ASUS ROG Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone 3
- ASUS ROG Phone 5
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- Samsung A90 5G
- Samsung Tab S6
- Samsung Tab S7
- Samsung Tab S7 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant only)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Sony Xperia 5
Of course, many of the phones on the list have since been succeeded by new devices, so we expect these new phones and other unlisted devices to run Fortnite at 60fps too.
Why is my Android phone not compatible with Fortnite?
If your phone is not on the compatibility list, Epic Games notes that the game may still work if your device fits the minimum specs listed above. It also bears repeating that Epic has removed its general list of supported devices altogether.
For what it’s worth, we’ve found that Fortnite will run even on budget devices as long as they came out in the past few years. If Fortnite doesn’t work on your smartphone, it might be time to consider an upgrade! Take a look at our favorite gaming phones if you want a supercharged experience, but we’ve also got a list of great cheap phones if you need a more budget-friendly option.