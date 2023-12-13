How to find your lost Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are excellent, but like any wireless earbuds, it’s easy to misplace them. Fortunately, Samsung offers several ways to track down and find compact buds. Without delay, here’s how to find your lost Galaxy Buds.

QUICK ANSWER If your earbuds are connected to your phone, open the Galaxy Wearable app > Find My Earbuds > Start. This will emit a sound from the buds so you can hear them if they're nearby. If your earbuds aren't connected to your phone, you must use the SmartThings app to locate them. Open the Galaxy Wearable app > Find My Earbuds to launch the SmartThings app on a Samsung Galaxy device > Tap More > Navigate. Your phone will route you to the earbuds' last-known location. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find your lost Galaxy Buds

How to find your lost Galaxy Buds when not connected to your phone

Can I find my lost Galaxy Buds Case

How to find your lost Galaxy Buds

If your Galaxy Buds are still connected to your phone, they’re within 10 meters of your device. To locate them, use the Galaxy Wearable app from the Google Play Store to emit a sound from them. To do so, follow these steps: Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Scroll down and tap Find My Earbuds. This may launch the SmartThings app. Hit Start. An ascending tone will play from both earbuds. You can choose to stop one earbud’s ringing if you locate it but still need to find the other. You can follow these steps to locate the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Plus, or Galaxy Buds Live through the Apple App Store’s Galaxy Buds app. The iOS app doesn’t support newer models like the Galaxy Buds 2.

Ringing your buds is an easy way to find them if they’re connected to your phone. If you left them at a different location, you must use the SmartThings app.

How to find your lost Galaxy Buds when not connected to your phone

If your earbuds aren’t connected to your phone, you can use the SmartThings app to navigate back to their last-known location. To do so, follow these steps: Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Scroll down and tap Find My Earbuds. This will open the SmartThings app. Tap More > Navigate. Your phone will set a course to get you back to where your buds were last connected. Once you arrive, tap Search Nearby. This will help you locate the earbuds within a room. You can then tap the music note icon to emit a tone from the earbuds to find them easier. This feature only works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones. During my Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, I could not use the Android SmartThings app on a Google Pixel 6 to track down the buds’ location on a map.

Can you find a lost Galaxy Buds case?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

If you lose the case separately from the buds, you must remember where you left it. The SmartThings app can only access the earbuds’ location and doesn’t support case tracking. One way to get around this is to attach a Samsung SmartTag to the case.

FAQs

Can I use the SmartThings app to track other devices? Yes, you can use the app to track Samsung’s SmartTags, phones, watches, and more.

How do I turn on notifications when I leave my Galaxy Buds behind? To turn on notifications if you leave your Galaxy Buds behind, follow these steps: Open the SmartThings app. Tap your Galaxy Buds. Tap More. Turn the toggle on next to “Notify when left behind.”

Comments