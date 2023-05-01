Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro waterproof?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are popular for their sound quality and noise canceling. Each set of earbuds is fairly durable, too. But are the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro waterproof? Let’s find out.

Are Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Buds 2 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have an IPX7 rating, so they can withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes. To survive, the Buds 2 Pro can’t fall deeper than one meter into the water. Proving less durable, the Galaxy Buds 2 have an IPX2 water-resistant rating. To receive this rating, the earbuds proved they could survive water drips at 3mm per minute at a max tilt of 15 degrees away from the drips.

Taking that all into account, you should know that no electronic device is actually waterproof. Exposing electronics to water for an extended period of time will destroy them, even with a “waterproof” moniker. Water-resistant electronics rely on densely packed components. They stick together with glue and rely on gaskets and seals to protect them. This is a big reason that earbuds and phones are difficult to repair, and often simpler to replace.

Your Galaxy Buds' water resistance will decrease as you use the buds.

Not so fun fact: water resistance degrades over time. The glues, seals, and gasket materials aren’t everlasting. Dropping your earbuds or exposing them to extreme temperatures can compromise water resistance.

As with all electronics, we don’t recommend mixing them with water for fun. These ratings are more of a guideline than a guarantee.

Can you wear Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro in the rain?

You can wear your Galaxy Buds 2 in the rain if it’s misting outside. Anything more than that, and we recommend putting your buds into the case and storing them in a bag. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are more durable, so they can likely withstand a downpour. Again, we don’t recommend this since your earbuds’ water resistance declines with time.

Can you swim with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro If you swim with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the earbuds will break. Even at their newest, these buds are not built to endure an underwater adventure. Technically, you can skate by swimming with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you stay near the surface (above one meter) and keep your session under 30 minutes. That said, we advise against swimming with your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, despite their IPX7 rating.

None of the Galaxy Buds are purpose-built for swimming.

Even if you were to hop in the pool with your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while streaming from your phone, you’d experience plenty of audio skips and dropouts. Bluetooth audio transmission is not designed for underwater use. You can buy a pair of swimming earbuds like the Sony NW-WS623. These work well underwater because they don’t rely on Bluetooth and play music from the buds’ onboard storage instead.

Can you shower with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro? Like swimming with the Galaxy Buds 2, showering with them is a surefire way to break them. You might get away with using the IPX7-rated Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in the shower, but you’d be testing your luck. Showerheads can propel high-pressure water sprays that might break your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Even with weak water pressure, repeatedly showering with your buds can still damage them.

If you want to ensure your earbuds last, please don’t shower with them. Listeners who need music in the shower are better off investing in a shower speaker.

Are Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro sweatproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro are both sweatproof to a degree. If you’re sweating buckets from a run on a blistering hot day, you may not want to take the Galaxy Buds 2 out. However, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should endure all the sweat you throw at them.

FAQs

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live waterproof? Like the Galaxy Buds 2, the Galaxy Buds Live have an IPX2 rating. The bean-shaped buds are not waterproof, but they can resist sweat and some dripping water.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro waterproof? The Galaxy Buds Pro can withstand submersion for 30 minutes as long as they don’t go deeper than one meter. These earbuds share the same IPX7 rating as the Buds 2 Pro, and like all electronics, there’s a limit to the Buds Pro’s waterproofing.

