Are you having problems with your Google Pixel 7a? A clean start will often get everything back in working order. It’s easy to do, and we’re here to show you the process from start to finish. Read on to learn exactly how to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a.

By the way, you should also check out our review of the Pixel 7a if you want to know our thoughts on the device.

Warning: Back up everything first!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Performing a factory data reset is not to be taken as something trivial. Factory data resets will delete all your files, photos, videos, music, apps, settings, and everything else you may store on your Pixel 7a. It’s essential that you make sure you back up everything first.

If you need some help figuring out how to do this, we have a complete guide on backing up all your important files on Android devices. There are plenty of great tools in there.

How to factory reset your Pixel 7a from the Settings If you still want to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a, we’re here to help. The process is pretty simple; you just need to know where to find the option. Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Select Reset options. Tap on Erase all data (factory reset). Pick Erase all data. Enter your PIN. Confirm by hitting Erase all data again.

How to factory reset a Pixel 7a using Recovery Mode Sometimes using software settings to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a won’t be an option. This is likely the case if the phone is malfunctioning. Thankfully, there is a way to perform a factory reset using only hardware buttons. Let’s walk you through the process. Make sure you’ve turned off your Google Pixel 7a. Press and hold the power and volume down buttons simultaneously. Keep holding until the screen turns on. You’ll see a screen with the word “Start” pointing at the power button. Press the power button. Navigate using the volume down button until Recovery mode shows up. Press the power button to select. The phone will restart and show an Android robot in distress. When this screen shows up, press and hold the power button. While you continue to hold the power button, press the volume up button. Using the volume down button, highlight Wipe data/Factory reset. Select it by pressing the power button. Use the volume down button to highlight Factory data reset, then press the power button. Wait for the process to finish. When done, make sure Reboot system now is highlighted, and press the power button to select the action.

You can use Find My Device to factory reset the phone remotely Did you lose your phone? There is actually a way to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a remotely. The only bad news is you’ll need to set up Find My Device proactively, though. If you never configured it, you’re out of luck. You can learn more about how to do it in our dedicated article on Find My Device.

If you’ve set it up and want to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a remotely, just follow the instructions below. Launch any browser and go to the Find My Device website. Log in, if necessary. Select the device you want to factory reset. Click on the Erase Device option. Select the Erase Device button. Confirm by hitting Erase.

FAQs

What is a factory data reset? A factory data reset is a method that deletes everything in your device. This includes photos, apps, settings, videos, and files. It will do a clean install of the operating system and bring everything back to factory settings. This means you will have to set it up again, like the first time you used it.

What is the difference between a hard reset and a factory reset? A hard reset is essentially a forced restart. You can do it by using certain button combinations that will trigger a reboot. A factory data reset is a way to bring your device to factory settings. A factory reset will delete all your files, apps, settings, and more. And you’ll have to set up the phone again, as if it was new.

Will a factory reset fix my smartphone issues? A factory reset is a common troubleshooting fix for malfunctioning devices. This makes sense because the solution will delete all files and return the phone to factory settings. This means any corrupted files or settings will be cleaned. A factory data reset can’t fix all problems, though, and it won’t do anything if you have hardware issues.

Do I have to update my phone again, after a factory reset? A factory data reset doesn’t get rid of updates, so your phone will have the same software version you were using before the reset. There’s no need to update again, unless there are updates you didn’t grab before, or a new one showed up.

Can a factory data reset clean viruses, malware, and other malicious software? A factory data reset will most times clean malicious software. There are some exceptions, though. For example, if you rooted your device, there is software that can use root access to save its files deep within the system files. This type of malicious software can sometimes survive a full wipe.

Can I factory reset my Google Pixel 7a remotely? Yes! You can use Find My Device to factory reset your Google Pixel 7a. You need to have set up this feature first, though.

Comments