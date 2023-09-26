Things always look better on a bigger screen. This is especially true if you’re trying to display a presentation, watch a movie, or simply play a game. Today, we’ll show you how to connect an iPhone to a monitor and enjoy your content on a larger screen.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to connect an iPhone to a monitor is using a wired connection. If you have an iPhone 15, you can use a USB-C cable to connect it to a USB-C-supported monitor, given the cable supports at least USB 3.1. You can also use a USB-C dongle. If you have an iPhone 14 or older, the adapter must be a Lightning to HDMI or VGA one. You can also wirelessly connect your iPhone to a monitor using AirPlay or Google Cast. Keep reading to learn all the details and steps.

How to connect an iPhone to a monitor (wireless)

How to connect an iPhone to a monitor (wired) If you want to connect to a monitor or TV using a wired connection, which iPhone you own will change your options.

Apple iPhone 15

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 provides the easiest way to connect to a monitor or TV. This is thanks to the new device’s implementation of the USB-C standard, which opens the doors to more connectivity opportunities. The trick here is that you won’t be able to use the cable included with the iPhone 15 to connect your iPhone to a monitor. This is a USB 2 cable, and this feature requires at least a USB 3.1 USB-C cable. You can learn more about these standards in our guide to the best USB-C cables, and it has some of our favorite options. There is no shortage of options on Amazon, though.

If you have at least a USB 3.1 USB-C cable, and a monitor that supports USB-C, you can connect your iPhone 15 to the monitor and start viewing your content on it. If your monitor or TV doesn’t have a USB-C input, you will need an adapter. Here is a list of our favorite USB-C adapters. Just make sure to pick one with an HDMI port. If you use a monitor with a VGA connection, you can find more options on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 14 or older

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 14 and older iPhones use Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This means you will need a specialized dongle to connect your iPhone to a monitor or TV. There are plenty of them on Amazon. Apple, of course, recommends its own Lightning Digital AV Adapter for HDMI users, or the Lightning to VGA Adapter.

Once you have your adapter, connect it to your iPhone, and then connect your HDMI or VGA cable to the adapter and monitor. You can now view your iPhone display on the larger screen.

How to connect an iPhone to a monitor (wireless) Wires seem so last decade. Modern tech is all about wireless connectivity, and given that you have the proper setup, you can connect your iPhone to a monitor or TV wirelessly. This is thanks to Apple’s AirPlay solution. It allows you to mirror or send content from your iPhone to a larger screen, like a monitor or TV. Think of it as the Apple version of Google Cast.

The thing is, to use this, you will need a monitor or TV that supports AirPlay. AirPlay monitors are rare, though. You can get an Apple TV smart box if your monitor or TV doesn’t support AirPlay. If you have an Apple TV or an AirPlay-supported screen, you can follow the steps below to wirelessly connect your iPhone to a monitor.

How to play iPhone content on a monitor using AirPlay: Ensure your iPhone and the AirPlay display are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On your iPhone, launch an app that supports AirPlay. We will use Apple TV for these instructions. Play the content you want to stream. Tap on the AirPlay icon. You should see your monitor, TV, or Apple TV streaming device here. Tap on it. Your content will play on the larger screen.

How to mirror your iPhone screen using AirPlay: Ensure your iPhone and the AirPlay display are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On your iPhone, swipe down from the upper-right side of the screen to pull out the Control Center. If an Apple TV or AirPlay screen is available, an option reading Screen Mirroring will appear. Tap on it. You should see your monitor, TV, or Apple TV streaming device here. Tap on it. You’ll be able to see your iPhone display on the larger screen.

If you have a Chromecast or a Google Cast-supported screen, you can also cast content from an iPhone.

How to connect iPhone to a monitor using Chromecast: Ensure your iPhone and the Chromecast or Google Cast-supported screen are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On your iPhone, launch a Google Cast-supported app. We will use YouTube for these instructions. Tap on the Chromecast icon. Select the supported screen you want to cast content to. Play any video; it will show up on the larger screen.

Sadly, iOS doesn’t support native screen mirroring to Chromecast, but there are third-party apps that make it possible. We have a complete guide on how to cast from an iPhone, if you want to dig deeper into these alternative methods.

FAQs

Can I connect my iPad to a monitor? Yes. You can connect an iPad to a monitor the same way you would an iPhone. We have a dedicated guide for connecting your iPad to a monitor. Check it out to learn all the details.

Can you connect an iPhone to a TV? Yes. Connecting an iPhone to a monitor or TV works the same way. You can use the same methods listed above, keeping in mind your TV’s specific connection options and smart features.

Can you connect an Xbox or PlayStation controller to an iPhone? Yes, you can connect both Xbox and PlayStation controllers to an iPhone. In fact, we have dedicated guides on how to connect your Xbox controller to an iPhone and How to connect a PS5 controller to an iPhone.

Can I use the iPhone 15 included cable to connect my iPhone to a monitor? No. The cable included with the iPhone 15 is a USB 2 one. You will need at least a USB 3.1 cable to connect your iPhone 15 to a USB-C monitor.

