How to connect your Xbox controller to an iPhone or iPad

You can easily connect your Xbox controller to an iPhone or iPad. Note, however, that this only works with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later and with the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708), Xbox Wireless Controller Series S, Xbox Wireless Controller Series X, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller. Read on for more details.

If you have iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later and one of the supported Xbox controllers, here’s what to do: Turn on the Xbox controller. Press and hold the controller’s Connect button for a few seconds to put it into pairing mode. This is usually the Xbox logo button in top-center of the controller. Head to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the name of your controller to pair it with your phone.

Which Xbox controllers can you use with an iPhone or iPad? According to Apple, these are the Xbox controllers you can use with an iPhone or iPad: Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708)

Xbox Wireless Controller Series S

Xbox Wireless Controller Series X

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

How to disconnect an Xbox controller from an iPhone or iPad

To disconnect an Xbox controller from your iPhone, do the following: Head to Settings > Bluetooth on your device. Find the name of the controller in the list of Bluetooth devices. Tap the More Info button. Select Forget this device.

FAQs

Can I use my Xbox controller to play mobile games on my iPhone or iPad? Yes, you can. However, the way it works may vary depending on each game. You may have to experiment and see how everything should be configured.

Does my Xbox controller need to support Bluetooth to work with my iPhone or iPad? Yes, your Xbox controller must support Bluetooth for it to work with an iPhone or iPad.

Will an Xbox controller work with my Xbox after I connect it with my iPhone or iPad? Yes, but you may have to disconnect it from your phone and reconnect to your console first.

