How to connect a PS5 controller to an iPhone
If you want to enhance your mobile gaming experience on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to connect a PS5 controller to your device. Note that you need iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later for this to work, along with a PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller or a PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.
QUICK ANSWER
If you have a supported controller, you can connect it to your iPhone or iPad. First, turn on the PlayStation controller, then press and hold the PS and Share buttons on the controller simultaneously until the light bar flashes. Next, open Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad. Finally, tap on the name of the controller. If you're using the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller specifically and it does not connect, press the PS button again on the controller.
How to connect a PS5 controller to an iPhone or iPad
If you have iOS 13 or iPadsOS 13 or later on your iPhone or iPad and a supported PlayStation controller, here’s how to connect them together:
- Turn on the PlayStation controller.
- Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on the controller simultaneously until the light bar starts flashing to put it into pairing mode.
- Open Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on the name of your controller to pair it with your phone.
- For the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller specifically, if it does not connect, press the PS button again on the controller.
How to disconnect a PS5 controller from an iPhone or iPad
To disconnect a PS5 controller from your iPhone, do the following:
- Open Settings > Bluetooth on your device.
- Find the name of the controller in the list of Bluetooth devices.
- Tap the More Info button.
- Select Forget this device.
FAQs
Yes, you can try. However, the way it works may vary depending on the game. You may have to experiment and see how everything should be configured. The same is true for Xbox controllers connected to iPhones, so it’s not just a Sony thing.
The only two controllers officially said to work by Apple are the PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.
Yes, but you may have to disconnect it from your phone and reconnect to your console first.