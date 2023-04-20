How to connect a PS5 controller to an iPhone

If you want to enhance your mobile gaming experience on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to connect a PS5 controller to your device. Note that you need iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later for this to work, along with a PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller or a PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

If you have iOS 13 or iPadsOS 13 or later on your iPhone or iPad and a supported PlayStation controller, here’s how to connect them together: Turn on the PlayStation controller. Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on the controller simultaneously until the light bar starts flashing to put it into pairing mode. Open Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the name of your controller to pair it with your phone. For the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller specifically, if it does not connect, press the PS button again on the controller.

How to disconnect a PS5 controller from an iPhone or iPad

To disconnect a PS5 controller from your iPhone, do the following: Open Settings > Bluetooth on your device. Find the name of the controller in the list of Bluetooth devices. Tap the More Info button. Select Forget this device.

FAQs

Can I use my PS5 controller to play mobile games on my iPhone or iPad? Yes, you can try. However, the way it works may vary depending on the game. You may have to experiment and see how everything should be configured. The same is true for Xbox controllers connected to iPhones, so it’s not just a Sony thing.

Can I use other models of PS5 controller with my iPhone or iPad? The only two controllers officially said to work by Apple are the PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

Will a PS5 controller work with my console after I connect it with my iPhone or iPad? Yes, but you may have to disconnect it from your phone and reconnect to your console first.

