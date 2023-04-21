If you have Apple AirPods, you’ve probably paired them with an iPhone. But what if you want to use them with one of Apple’s computers instead? Don’t worry — it’s a straightforward process, especially if you already use the earbuds with an iPhone. Here’s how to connect AirPods earbuds to a Mac.

QUICK ANSWER To pair your AirPods to a Mac, place your AirPods into pairing mode. Then, on your Mac, go to System Preferences > Bluetooth > AirPods > Connect. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to connect AirPods to your Mac

Switch AirPods connection from iPhone or iPad to a Mac

How to connect AirPods to your Mac

To pair your AirPods to a Mac, follow these steps: Open your AirPods case with the buds still inside. Press and hold the Setup Button on the back of the case until the status light blinks white. Go to your Mac and open System Preferences > Bluetooth. Pick the AirPods from the list and click Connect. If you have 2019 or newer AirPods, click Enable for hands-free “Hey, Siri” commands. If asked about improving Siri and Dictation, choose either Share Audio Recordings or Don’t Share Audio Recordings, depending on your comfort level. Afterward, your AirPods should automatically reconnect to your Mac when you remove them from the case. You can now automatically switch from your iPhone to your Mac for audio playback.

How to switch AirPods connection from iPhone or iPad to a Mac

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Don’t worry about how you’ll connect AirPods to your Mac if you’ve already linked them to another Apple device, like an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch . Pairing the AirPods to one Apple device allows them to recognize and connect to all Apple devices affiliated with the corresponding Apple ID. Your AirPods will reconnect to the closest, last-used device.

If the AirPods connect to your iPhone, but you want them to play audio from your Macbook, follow these two steps: Click the volume icon in your Mac’s menu bar. Click on the AirPods.

Top AirPods questions and answers

Can I connect my AirPods to an Android device? Yes, you can connect AirPods to any Bluetooth-enabled Android device. To do so, put the buds into pairing mode and then follow this path on your Android phone: Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Pair New Device > Select the AirPods.

How do I turn off noise canceling on my AirPods Pro with a Macbook? To turn off your AirPods Pro’s ANC on a Mac, follow these steps: Connect your AirPods Pro to your Mac computer. Go to the Menu bar > Control Center icon (represented by two horizontal toggles) > Sound > Click the arrow next to the AirPods Pro > Select Off, Noise Cancellation, or Transparency.

