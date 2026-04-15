Google’s latest Gemini move puts it right on Apple’s desktop

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched a native Gemini app for Mac, bringing its AI assistant directly to Apple’s desktop.

The app supports a key shortcut and window sharing for on-screen context.

It marks another step in Gemini’s growing presence inside Apple’s ecosystem.

Google’s AI ambitions don’t stop at Android or the web, and we’ve even seen them encroach on Apple’s iPhone plans. With Gemini already tied to Apple’s broader AI roadmap, Google is now making another move inside that ecosystem by launching a Gemini app for Mac.

In a new Google blog post, the company announced that the Gemini app is now available on macOS as a native desktop experience. Mac users now don’t even need a separate browser tab, as they can bring up Gemini with the Option + Space shortcut and use it alongside whatever else they’re doing on the desktop.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Users can share a window with the Gemini app for on-screen context, so it can help with whatever you’re actually looking at, including local files. In Google’s example, that means showing Gemini a complex chart and asking for the three biggest takeaways. Users can also generate images with Nano Banana or create videos with Veo. Whether Apple likes it or not, Google wants Gemini to be part of your natural workflow on Mac.

This has been coming. A report last month suggested Google was beta-testing a Mac version of Gemini with screen-aware features, and this official release appears to be the public debut of that idea. Google’s wording here is a bit tamer than the earlier “Desktop Intelligence” talk, but the direction is very much the same. Apple may still want to present Apple Intelligence as its own vision, but Google’s tech is increasingly hard to miss in the background.

Google says the Mac app is available globally starting today for all Gemini users at no cost, as long as the machine is running macOS 15 or later. The company is also teasing that this is only the start, suggesting it sees the Mac as fertile ground for further Gemini integration.

Follow