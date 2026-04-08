The Apple MacBook Air M5 13-inch and 15-inch are $150 off!

Are you thinking of getting a laptop? As much as we’re fans of Google around here, Apple makes some of the best laptops for most people. This is especially true of its MacBook Air lineup. The newest models in this series are at a record-low price right now, despite launching less than a month ago. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M5 13-inch for just $949 ($150 off) Buy the Apple MacBook Air M5 15-inch for just $1,149 ($150 off)

Both offers are available on Amazon. These discounts apply to all color versions but one. The Silver models are $0.99 more, though, which is not a significant difference.

Again, the Apple MacBook Air M5 series launched less than a month ago, on March 11th. It’s rare to see deals on new products with such a high demand, so you’re in luck!

The Apple MacBook Air series is among the most popular laptop lines. These are simple, but efficient and powerful. And honestly, they are pretty affordable these days, given how good these laptops are. Especially if you can get them on sale.

The M5 processor and 16GB of RAM keep the system running smoothly. These are so capable that they can edit 4K video, and I also use the same components to edit RAW photography, which is also quite demanding. I remember having to spend much more than this on a laptop to do these things only a few years ago.

These are also great laptops in all other departments. You’ll enjoy a gorgeous design that is now iconic. In fact, the design hasn’t changed in years. Why fix something that isn’t broken, right? It has a metal construction and slim profile that’s only 0.44 inches thick. It weighs only 2.7lbs, so it’s among the most portable laptops around. It still gets a premium backlit keyboard and large trackpad, too. Even the battery life is outstanding, offering up to 18 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing.

By the way, the display is pretty nice, offering a DCI-P3 color gamut reproduction. This makes the MacBook Air a great option for those who care about color accuracy.

Are you having a hard time deciding which size to get? Well, they are nearly identical, so it’s a matter of preference. If you want something more mobile, the 13-inch model is the obvious choice.

If you go for the larger one, you’ll obviously get a few upgrades. The obvious one is that the display is larger (15.3 vs 13.6 inches), and the resolution is higher at 2,880 x 1,864 (compared to 2,560 x 1,664). Of course, this also makes the laptop slightly larger and heavier. The 15-inch version also gets a couple of extra cores in its GPU and six speakers instead of four. Everything else is the same.

Get yours while you can catch it on sale! These deals might disappear at any moment.

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