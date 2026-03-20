Deal: 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 plummets to record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting a new laptop? Apple makes some of the most popular ones, and its MacBook Air lineup is definitely a hit. Those looking to join the fun can get the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch at a record-low price today. Buy the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M4 for just $949 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the model with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Also, the discount applies to all color versions: Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

While the 13-inch MacBook Air is great, I often recommend the 15-inch model to those who will be using the laptop more extensively. While these are very similar, the added screen real estate makes working significantly more comfortable, all while keeping a portable, thin design that’s easy to take around.

Apple hasn’t messed around with the MacBook Air series design for some years, but that is a good thing. You’re getting that sleek design and build, made of a metal construction that is now iconic in the industry. Many manufacturers now try to emulate it, mostly unsuccessfully.

Looks aside, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is pretty capable for its size. It features an Apple M4 chip and 16GB of RAM, which do a fantastic job handling nearly anything you can throw at it. In fact, it can easily edit RAW photos and process 4K videos. This is impressive for a laptop under a grand!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Keep in mind that this is still a premium laptop, so the rest of the experience is just as nice. It features a premium backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and an awesome display. the 15.3-inch panel has a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, and it can reproduce the full DCI-P3 color spectrum, so it’s also great for creatives, movie lovers, and anyone who cares about color accuracy.

It’s obviously slightly larger and heavier than the 13-inch iteration. It weighs in at 3.3lbs, instead of 2.7lbs. That said, Apple used the extra space to add an improved six-speaker setup. The charger is also better, as it comes with a 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter. Other highlights include the backlit keyboard, large glass trackpad, and really pleasing display. It has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s great for creatives, movie watchers, and anyone who cares about color accuracy. Not to mention, battery life is pretty generous, at up to 18 hours. Want in on this deal? Remember, this is a record-low price, and the last time we saw the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch discounted this much was in late 2025, during the holidays. You might want to catch this offer before it goes away!

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