Deal: The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 is still amazing, especially at this price!

The new Apple MacBook Air M5 models are amazing, but honestly, the M4 chip is still impressive, and you will have to look really close to find any significant difference. It’s also nice that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 is cheaper than ever, saving you $250 off the retail price. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 15-inch for just $949 ($250 off)

This offer is available on Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that the discount only applies to color versions available directly from Amazon. Right now, your only option is the Sky Blue model.

Is upgrading to the Apple MacBook Air M5 even worth it when there is such a good deal on the 15-inch M4 version? I personally wouldn’t think so. The M4 version is still impressive, and most people won’t even notice most of the upgrades in the newer model. Let’s go over the differences before anything and show you what I mean.

Of course, the main difference is the chip found inside these machines. The newest MacBook Airs come with an M5 processor. That will mean improved performance, but the M4 chip is already amazing and can handle more advanced processing, so you can even use it to do things like edit 4K video efficiently. Also, the base storage option doubles with the M5 iteration, to 512GB instead of 256GB.

The M5 version also offers some less-noticeable improvements across the board. It offers improved neural processing, Wi-Fi 7 (instead of Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 6 (instead of Bluetooth 5.3), and a better included charger.

Otherwise, the M4 and M5 15-inch MacBook Airs are pretty much identical. Apple hasn’t changed the MacBook Air’s design for years, so these will look and feel the same. Even the measurements are identical.

Looks aside, the Apple MacBook Air M5 is a perfectly capable machine. The M4 processor and 16GB of RAM do a fantastic job handling nearly anything you throw at it. I have actually edited RAW photos and the occasional 4K video in M4 and older chips, and they do so without a hiccup. This is impressive for a laptop you’ll pay under a grand for.

This is still a premium laptop, though. As such, the rest of the experience will be just as nice. There’s a fantastic backlit keyboard on board, as well as a large trackpad and that metal design MacBooks are so well-known for.

Once again, this is the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air. You get the larger 15.3-inch panel with a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution. It’s a really nice one, too, as it reproduces the full DCI-P3 color gamut. Creatives, movie fanatics, and anyone who cares about color accuracy will love it.

The battery life is just as nice, too, averaging at about 18 hours of video watching and 15 hours of web browsing.

Again, this is a record-low price we saw only once before, during the 2025 holiday sales. Since it’s technically a previous-generation laptop, we’re not sure how the stock is looking. We do know only the Blue Sky version is available now, though, so it might be only a matter of time before this one sells out, too.

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