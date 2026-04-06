The new Apple MacBook Air M5 plummets to new record-low price

The Apple MacBook Air M5 was launched less than a month ago, so it’s surprising to see such a good sale on it already. The 13-inch model is $149.01! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M5 for just $949.99 ($149.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount only applies to the 13-inch Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight models. The Midnight version is still on sale, but it is discounted by only $50.

It’s rare to see such good deals so soon after a product’s launch. Especially when it’s a high-demand laptop like a brand-new Apple MacBook Air with the M5 chip.

The Apple MacBook Air series is among the most iconic in the laptop market. These are simple, yet efficient and powerful laptops that most people will love.

Let’s start with the design, which hasn’t been changed in years. Why fix something that isn’t broken, right? It has a metal construction and sleek design that’s only 0.44in thick and weighs a mere 2.7lbs. The large trackpad is a joy to use, and the backlit keyboard lets you work day or night.

The M5 processor and 16GB of RAM will do a great job as long as your needs aren’t way too demanding. I personally use a MacBook Pro with the same internals, and it has never slowed down on me. I use it to edit RAW photos and 4K video pretty often, and I am constantly running 10 or more Chrome tabs.

The screen is pretty nice, offering a 13.6-inch Retina Display with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It can also reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great tool for creatives, movie lovers, and anyone who cares about color accuracy. While super thin, battery life is quite outstanding, offering up to 18 hours of video playback, or about 15 hours of web browsing.

All things considered, it’s impressive to see that you can now get such a nice, capable machine for under a grand. Again, the Apple MacBook Air M5 is under a month old, so I would jump on this record-low price offer sooner rather than later. It might go away soon!

Follow