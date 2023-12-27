Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to switch between kilometers and miles on an iPhone
This allows all apps on the iPhone to reflect the chosen unit, with the ability to switch back and forth as needed.
Apple users can choose whether they want distances and measurements displayed in miles or kilometers. Here are the steps to toggle these units in your iPhone settings:
To change the default system units for your entire iPhone, allowing all apps to use your preferred units:
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone. You can search for it or find it on your home screen.
- Scroll down and tap General.
- Tap Language & Region.
- Find and tap Measurement System.
- Finally, switch between the metric system (for kilometres) and US and UK systems (for miles). You can switch back and forth, the system instantly implements these changes.