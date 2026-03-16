An iPhone is apparently Washington's most important smartphone

TL;DR US President Donald Trump reportedly prefers using his personal iPhone to communicate with friends, family, business titans, reporters, and even world leaders.

White House officials are concerned about this, especially since the phone number is now being widely circulated.

Despite the concerns, Trump reportedly continues to use his personal phone to communicate and offer bytes to the media.

How do you imagine the President of the United States communicates on sensitive matters? If you’re thinking of a purpose-built device running a highly secure and private, perhaps even a bespoke, network, you’re wrong. Quite unlike the Hollywood vision of a futuristic, customized communication device, President Donald Trump frequently relies on his personal phone, and it’s starting to irk White House officials.

White House officials recently confirmed to The Atlantic that President Trump’s private phone, particularly an iPhone, is often constantly buzzing from calls and messages. The frequency is supposedly getting out of control, especially since Trump’s private phone number is now being widely distributed.

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From members of the press to CEOs and “tech bros,” everyone is trying to get a word with the President, and that has led to a bidding war with people willing to throw mad money to grab hold of the contact. The biggest chunk of these incessant calls or messages is often from reporters looking to get a raw scoop from the President, outside of official White House briefings or press conferences.

While the White House’s deputy press secretary, Anna Kelly, reportedly lauds Trump for being the “most transparent and accessible president in history,” officials in the Oval Office cannot ignore the risk, especially amidst the ongoing US-Israel-Iran War. The officials fear someone could spread incorrect information, or worse, a conspiracy, to the President, causing an extreme reaction.

However displeased they might be, the officials cannot contain the calls because the President reportedly “likes the calls.” He’s previously expressed a preference for talking or calling rather than putting his words in text; don’t mind the Truth Social posts! Since his first term in the Oval Office, Trump has continued to use a personal iPhone to keep in touch with friends, business luminaries, journalists, celebrities, and even world leaders.

We aren’t sure whether the officials will be able to persuade Trump to use more secure channels as easily as they were able to get him to ditch his Android phone at the start of his first term as President. However, there’s an undeniable concern about the phone being sabotaged, especially without the special guardrails of a specially crafted secure device. Despite the threat, however, Trump seems unruffled by it.

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