The iPhone Fold could be far more popular than all Samsung's foldables combined in 2026

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has reportedly increased its supply of folding displays for the iPhone Fold to 20 million units.

This suggests that the iPhone Fold could be far more popular than all of Samsung’s foldables combined in 2026.

Samsung is apparently targeting seven million foldable phones sold in 2026.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Fold later this year, and I’m expecting it to be the most popular foldable phone of 2026. However, a new supply chain report has now highlighted Apple’s lofty goals, and it’s not looking good for Android rivals.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Aju Business Daily reports that Apple has increased its initial supply of foldable displays from Samsung for the iPhone Fold. The company has increased its order to as much as 20 million units. This is apparently a significant increase from the initially reported 13-15 million units.

How does this compare to Android rivals? Well, Samsung is the most popular foldable phone maker, and it reportedly set a target of selling seven million foldable phones in 2026. This includes all Galaxy foldable phones rather than just its larger Z Fold and Z TriFold models.

Of course, shipping phones and selling them are two different matters. Nevertheless, Apple clearly thinks the iPhone Fold will sell almost three times as many units as all of Samsung’s foldable phones in 2026.

The news also comes as we learn more about Apple’s first foldable phone. The device is tipped to feature a squat design with a wider folding display (akin to the OPPO Find N and original Pixel Fold), a crease-free design, a ~5,500mAh battery, and two rear cameras.

Follow