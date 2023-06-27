Can you put money on Cash App card at an ATM?

Cash is king, but not when you want to use it for transfers and purchases. Sometimes you want to deposit money. With Cash App becoming such a helpful financial hub, we know many of you are wondering whether you can put money on a Cash App card at an ATM.

Sadly, there is no way to deposit money on a Cash App card at ATM machines. Even if it is one of Cash App's in-network ATMs. You can, however, deposit paper money at various participating stores across the USA. The most popular ones include Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and 7-Eleven.

How to add money to Cash App

Can you add money to Cash App card at the ATM?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer section above, there is no way to put money on a Cash App card at ATM machines. Even if it’s an in-network one. You can only use your Cash Card to withdraw money at ATMs.

While annoying, this feature is lacking for most digital banks and financial apps. Don’t worry, though. Cash App has joined forces with the necessary partners to allow for cash deposits. We’ll talk more about this alternative method in the next section.

How to add money to Cash App Cash App has partnered with a comprehensive list of participating retailers facilitating paper money deposits to Cash App. Some of these retailers have locations all over the USA. There are also some smaller, more regional stores on the list.

All you have to do is go to a participating location, show them a Cash App-generated barcode, and let the cashier help you finish the transaction. We have a dedicated guide for adding money to Cash App. It will inform you of all the participating stores, steps, requirements, limits, fees, and more.

FAQs

At which stores can I add money to Cash App? The list of participating retailers for Cash App paper money deposits is pretty long. It includes popular stores like Walmart, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Rite Aid. You can check out the full list at Cash App’s official website.

Do I need an ID to deposit money to Cash App at a store? Some stores will ask for an ID to make cash deposits to your Cash App account.

Can I swipe my card to deposit money to Cash App at a store? Some merchants may ask you to swipe your Cash Card to deposit money to it. This is a standard method with other cards. Swiping your Cash Card won’t work, though. With Cash App, you need to use the barcode.

Is there a fee for Cash App paper money deposits? Yes. The merchant will charge a fee for facilitating cash deposits to Cash App. It usually ranges between $1 to $4.

Are there limits for Cash App deposits at stores? Each transaction is capped at $500. Additionally, you can only deposit $1,000 per rolling seven days. The monthly limit is $4,000.

Do Cash App deposit barcodes expire? Cash App barcodes for depositing paper money at stores will expire after 10 minutes.

