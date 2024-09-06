Digital wallets, like Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, have made it unnecessary to physically carry the various cards crowding your physical wallet. This includes credit cards, library cards, boarding passes, rewards cards, and more. In fact, after Apple Wallet added the ability to add your state ID or driver’s license, you really don’t need to lug around a wallet at all. But if you haven’t taken advantage of this feature yet, you may be wondering how to digitize your ID or license. Lucky for you, you’re just in the right place as we’ll explain how to add your ID or driver’s license to Apple Wallet.

QUICK ANSWER To add a state ID or driver's license to Apple Wallet, tap on the "Add" button in the Apple Wallet app. Then tap Driver's License or State ID and choose the state it was issued in. From there, pick if you want to add the card to your phone only or if you want it to also appear on your paired smartwatch. Finally, take pictures of the front and back of your ID or license. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What to know before attempting to add an ID

Adding your state ID or driver's license

Confirming your identity

What to know before attempting to add an ID

Apple

Before you try adding your state ID or driver’s license to Apple Wallet, you’ll need to meet a few requirements first. This feature will only work if you have at least an iPhone 8 or Apple Watch 4 with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You’ll need to have an Apple ID with two-factor authentication (2FA) turned on, and you’ll also need to turn on Touch ID or Face ID. Finally, you’ll need to check if your state is supported and have your device region set to the US.

Currently, there are only six states that support digital IDs and licenses in Apple Wallet. These states are Ohio, Maryland, Hawaii, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona. However, Apple says that it is working to add more participating states in the future.

As for where you can use your digital ID or license, they are accepted at select TSA checkpoints, businesses and venues, apps, and car rental companies. Since not all places are supported, you’ll want to check first if the location or app accepts digital IDs or licenses.

Adding your state ID or driver’s license

Apple

When you add a state ID or driver’s license to Apple Wallet, it will be linked to your iPhone and paired Apple Watch. Once an ID or license is added, that iPhone and Apple Watch won’t be able to add any more IDs or licenses as only one can be associated with your Apple ID at a time.

How to add an ID Start by opening the Apple Wallet app. Tap on the Add button (+). Tap on Driver’s License or State ID. Choose the state the ID was issued. Choose whether to add to iPhone only or both iPhone and paired Apple Watch. Follow the on-screen instructions and scan the front and back of the ID. After you’re done with these steps, all there’s left to do is confirm your identity. This is necessary to ensure the privacy and security of your information.

Confirming your identity

Apple

To confirm your identity, the app will have you put the camera in front of your face. You’ll be required to complete a series of facial and head movements, such as smiling or turning your head to the left or right. Finally, you’ll be asked to take a selfie that you’ll be sending to the state issuing authority. You can raise the success rate of this process by following a few steps.

How to help the process Stand in front of a plain background (e.g. a neutral color wall).

Find a place that’s well-lit with even lighting.

Don’t wear hats, sunglasses, masks, or anything else that could obscure your face.

Hold your iPhone as steady as possible.

Hold each movement until the iPhone vibrates.

Tap “Try a Different Movement” if you’re having trouble with a certain movement. When you’re ready to send the information to the state issuing authority, you’ll need to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. Doing so will connect your face or fingerprint to your license or ID. But if you use an accessibility feature like Voice Control, Switch Control, or AssistiveTouch, you can use a passcode to set up your license or ID. If the state issuing authority requires more information, you’ll get a notification that will take you to their website. There will be onscreen instructions for you to follow.

FAQs

Are there any reasons why Apple Wallet wouldn't let me add an ID or license? There are few factors that could prevent you from adding an ID or license. If your state is not supported, you don’t have the minimum required software and hardware, or you don’t have your device region set to US, that could prevent you from adding an ID or license. Additionally, the service may be temporarily unavailable or you may have an ID or license that’s already associated with a different Apple ID or iPhone.

What if I meet all of the requirements and it still won't let me add an ID or license? If you’re still having trouble despite meeting the requirements, Apple suggests contacting your state issuing authority.

Can I add my ID or license to my Apple Watch later? Yes! You’ll have to open the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone and tap on the My Watch tab. Scroll down to and tap Wallet & Apple Pay. Find your ID or license under Other Cards and tap the Add button. Just follow the onscreen directions to complete.

How do I remove an ID or license from my iPhone? Open the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone and tap on your ID or license. Then tap on the three-dot more button, find Remove This Driver’s License or Remove This State ID, and confirm.

What if my device is lost or stolen with my ID or license still connected to Apple Wallet? You can take your ID or license off of Apple Wallet by erasing your device using iCloud or from the Find My app. Just know that erasing your device will also remove all of your cards and passes as well. You can also contact your state issuing authority and report that your ID or license is lost or was stolen.

You might like

Comments