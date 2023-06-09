What is Google Wallet? Unpacking the mobile payment service

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Many of us still carry wallets, but between credit cards and mobile apps, cashless transactions have become the norm. There are countless mobile applications available to make these payments convenient and secure. Among them is Google Wallet, which has become the most popular option. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Wallet, from its functionality to how it compares with Google Pay.

What is Google Wallet, and how does it work?

Google Wallet is a mobile payment system developed by Google. Launched in 2011, the app aimed to revolutionize how people make payments. Instead of relying on traditional credit or debit cards, Google Wallet allows users to store their card information securely on their smartphones.

Google Wallet works using near-field communication (NFC) technology. This technology allows two devices placed within a few centimeters of each other to exchange data. It enables the transfer of payment information from a customer’s phone to a store’s payment terminal. To pay, users open the app, enter their PIN, and tap their phone to the payment terminal.

What can you do with Google Wallet?

There are plenty of features that make digital transactions more convenient. Here are some of the key things you can do with Google Wallet: Send and receive money: Google Wallet allows you to send and receive money from anyone, even if they don’t have a Wallet account. You can send money to any email address or mobile number, and the recipient can quickly transfer it to their bank account.

Google Wallet allows you to send and receive money from anyone, even if they don’t have a Wallet account. You can send money to any email address or mobile number, and the recipient can quickly transfer it to their bank account. Pay in stores: With Google Wallet, you can use your phone to tap and pay at millions of physical locations that accept contactless payments.

With Google Wallet, you can use your phone to tap and pay at millions of physical locations that accept contactless payments. Online shopping: You can use Google Wallet for online shopping. Many online retailers and services accept Wallet as a form of payment.

You can use Google Wallet for online shopping. Many online retailers and services accept Wallet as a form of payment. Store loyalty cards: Google Wallet can store loyalty cards and gift cards, allowing you to access these cards right from your phone.

How to use Google Wallet Here’s how to set up and use the service: Download the App: Google Wallet is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the App Store for iOS devices. Create an account: Open the app and follow the instructions to create your account. You’ll need to input personal information and verify your identity. Add a payment method: Tap the “+” sign to add a credit or debit card. You can also link your bank account. Making Payments: To make a payment, open the app, enter your PIN, and tap your phone to a payment terminal that accepts contactless payments. Sending and Receiving Money: To send money, tap on Send Money, enter the recipient’s email address or phone number, and the amount you want to send. To request money, tap on Request Money and enter the sender’s email address or phone number and the amount you’re requesting.

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What’s the difference?

Google has made some changes to its payment platforms to streamline its offerings and improve user experience.

Now, the Google Pay app has been transformed into the Google Wallet app. This transition has been carried out to create a one-stop destination for storing and using cards, passes, tickets, keys, and IDs that users wish to keep digitally.

Google Wallet, therefore, has become a secure and private digital wallet. It is designed to offer fast access to various forms of digitalized personal items and payment methods. Whether it’s your debit card information, a concert ticket, or your gym membership pass, Google Wallet allows you to store and access it all in a single location.

On the other hand, Google Pay now acts as a simplified, user-friendly platform for making payments online, in apps, and at contactless payment points. You can use this service to pay quickly whenever you see the Google Pay sign at a checkout counter or on a website or app.

In summary, Google Wallet is your digital organizer for various payment methods and personal passes. At the same time, Google Pay is your tool for executing swift and seamless transactions online, in-app, and in physical stores. These changes aim to provide a more intuitive and efficient user experience regarding digital payments and organization.

FAQs

Is Google Wallet safe? Yes, Google Wallet is safe. It uses multiple layers of security, including secure encryption technology, to store your information and monitor fraud. In addition, it doesn’t show your full card details to businesses when you pay.

Do I need both Google Pay and Google Wallet? No, you don’t necessarily need both. Google Wallet is now primarily used for digitally storing cards, passes, tickets, keys, or IDy. Google Pay, on the other hand, is used to make payments online, in apps, and physical stores. You may choose to use one or both services depending on your needs.

Can I add my driver's license to Google Wallet? As of June 2023, Google Wallet is starting to roll out the ability to add your driver’s license. The new feature is rolling out state by state in the US, beginning with Maryland, Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia.

Can you get Google Wallet on your iPhone? Yes, Google Wallet is available for iOS devices on the Apple App Store.

Does Google Wallet charge a fee? There are no fees for making purchases on Google services like Google Play and Google Wallet. You only pay for your purchases and applicable taxes.

Does Google Wallet work without the Internet? No, Google Wallet requires an Internet or mobile data connection to function. You need the internet to access your stored information, send or receive money, or update your account.

Where is Google Wallet accepted? You can use Google Wallet anywhere that accepts digital wallet transactions. This includes many physical stores, online merchants, and apps. Additionally, you can send and receive money to anyone with an email address or mobile number.

