Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
iPhone price history: How Apple's pricing changes (inflation included)
The iPhone has been around for 16 years, and in that time, its number of features and (seemingly) its price have also increased. But just how much has the price of the iPhone actually changed through time? We’ll take a look at the price history of the iPhone and consider inflation to find out.
Quick answer
The original iPhone debuted in 2007 and started at $499, which, when adjusted for inflation, is $720 in 2023. For comparison, the iPhone 14, released in 2022, starts at $799. So the iPhone has gotten slightly more expensive but is roughly comparable.
What did the first iPhone cost?
When Apple introduced the first iPhone in 2007, it was met with some skepticism. While people liked the touch screen and camera, the phone’s $499 starting price was seen as too expensive for some.
Fast forward to today, and people still say the $799 iPhone 14 introduced in 2022 is also too expensive. At first glance, it looks that way, as well. But we have to take into account inflation. When considering inflation, particularly the consumer price index, we can see that all products tend to cost more over time, especially recently. As result, the price history of the iPhone should theoretically also follow this trend.
If we use an inflation calculator to see how much the original iPhone’s price of $499 in 2007 dollars would be today, we get a result of around $732. While that is slightly less expensive than the $799 starting price of the iPhone 14 in 2022, it’s not by much.
iPhone price history through the years
There’s still more to the story regarding the price history of the iPhone. To fully understand the developments, let’s look at the price upon introduction and adjusted for inflation of every generation of iPhone. Note that we’re considering the base models of the iPhone for each generation, and these prices assume you also signed up for a contract at the time of purchase.
First-generation iPhone (2007)
- First-gen iPhone original starting MSRP: $499
- Inflation-adjusted first-gen iPhone price: $732
iPhone 3G (2008)
- iPhone 3G original starting MSRP: $199
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 3G price: $281
iPhone 3GS (2009)
- iPhone 3GS original starting MSRP: $199
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 3GS price: $282
iPhone 4 (2010)
- iPhone 4 original starting MSRP: $199
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 4 price: $278
iPhone 4S (2011)
- iPhone 4S original starting MSRP: $199
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 4S price: $269
iPhone 5 (2012)
- iPhone 5 Original starting MSRP: $199
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 5 price: $264
iPhone 5S/5C (2013)
- iPhone 5S original starting MSRP: $199
- iPhone 5C original starting MSRP: $99
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 5S price: $260
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 5C price: $129
iPhone 6/6 Plus (2014)
- iPhone 6 original starting MSRP: $199
- iPhone 6 Plus original starting MSRP: $299
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 6 price: $256
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 6 Plus price: $384
iPhone 6S/6S Plus (2015)
- iPhone 6S original starting MSRP: $199
- iPhone 6S Plus original starting MSRP: $299
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 6S price: $255
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 6S Plus price: $384
iPhone 7/7 Plus (2016)
- iPhone 7 original starting MSRP: $649
- iPhone 7 Plus original starting MSRP: $769
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 7 price: $822
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 7 Plus price: $974
iPhone 8/8 Plus (2017)
- iPhone 8 original starting MSRP: $699
- iPhone 8 Plus original starting MSRP: $799
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 8 price: $867
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 8 Plus price: $991
iPhone X (2017)
- iPhone X original starting MSRP: $999
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone X Plus price: $1,239
iPhone XR (2018)
- iPhone XR original starting MSRP: $749
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone XR Plus price: $907
iPhone XS/S Max (2018)
- iPhone XS original starting MSRP: $999
- iPhone XS Max original starting MSRP: $1099
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone XS price: $1,210
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone XS Plus price: $1,331
iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max (2019)
- iPhone 11 original starting MSRP: $699
- iPhone 11 Pro original starting MSRP: $999
- iPhone 11 Pro Max original starting MSRP: $1099
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 11 price: $832
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 11 Pro price: $1,188
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 11 Pro Max price: $1,307
iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max (2020)
- iPhone 12 original starting MSRP: $799
- iPhone 12 Mini original starting MSRP: $699
- iPhone 12 Pro original starting MSRP: $999
- iPhone 12 Pro Max original starting MSRP: $1099
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 12 price: $939
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 12 Mini price: $821
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 12 Pro price: $1,174
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 12 Pro Max price: $1,291
iPhone 13/Mini/Pro/Pro Max (2021)
- iPhone 13 original starting MSRP: $799
- iPhone 13 Mini original starting MSRP: $699
- iPhone 13 Pro original starting MSRP: $999
- iPhone 13 Pro Max original starting MSRP: $1099
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 13 price: $897
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 13 Mini price: $785
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 13 Pro price: $1,121
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 13 Pro Max price: $1,233
iPhone 14/Plus/Pro/Pro Max (2022)
- iPhone 14 original starting MSRP: $799
- iPhone 14 Plus original starting MSRP: $899
- iPhone 14 Pro original starting MSRP: $999
- iPhone 14 Pro Max original starting MSRP: $1,099
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 14 price: $830
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 14 Plus price: $934
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 14 Pro price: $1,038
- Inflation-adjusted iPhone 14 Pro Max price: $1,142
Are iPhones getting more expensive?
As we can see from the iPhone’s price history above, there was a time when the iPhone was indeed cheaper in terms of inflation-adjusted prices. But those days ended around 2016 when the price of the base model iPhone 7 jumped to $649 at release or $822 in 2023 dollars. Ever since then, the price of the iPhone has tended to track rather closely with inflation. In fact, the more expensive Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models fall below the inflation-adjusted prices of their predecessors at times.
Frequently asked questions about the price history of the iPhone
In terms of raw numbers, it may appear the iPhone 14 is more expensive than older iPhone models. But when considering inflation, the price of the iPhone has more or less kept pace with inflation since around 2016.
Apple sometimes puts older model iPhones on sale, though not always. Plus, you can often find good deals on the iPhone from mobile service providers, such as getting an iPhone 14 for free upon signing up for a contract.