Google's mysterious new smart speaker could offer spatial surround sound

Google

TL;DR The mysterious smart speaker that appeared during Made by Google is a real, unannounced device.

The speaker is said to come with Gemini installed.

Users will reportedly be able to pair it with a Google TV Streamer.

If you watched yesterday’s Made by Google event and thought you saw an unfamiliar piece of hardware, you weren’t imagining things. A device that looks like a mix between an Apple HomePod Mini and an Amazon Echo Dot briefly appeared in the stream. As it turns out, this was a teaser for a new smart speaker, and a new report has details on the unannounced device.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

According to Android Headlines, this bulbous speaker will be available in a range of four colors: bright red, a light green, black, and white. Considering the tech giant’s naming conventions, these colors will probably go by the names Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade. It’s unclear what name Google could give the bright red shade.

The device will have a fabric finish, similar to the Nest Mini. However, it will have a light that surrounds the bottom of the speaker, much like the Echo Dot. It’s believed that this ring will light up when the user is interacting with the on-board assistant.

Speaking of assistant, the report says this speaker will have Gemini installed. Not much of a surprise given the company’s transition away from Google Assistant. It appears many of Gemini’s features will be available on this speaker, including Gemini Live. But some features will be missing since the speaker lacks a screen and camera.

On top of that, it’s reported that Google will give this speaker a fresh batch of natural voices. You’ll be able to talk with Gemini to set up automations and search for music or media. It can also sense when you’re away, allowing it to detect unusual sounds and send you notifications. For example, it may send a notification if it detect the fire alarm going off.

Finally, the report mentions that users will be able to pair the device with a Google TV Streamer, allowing for a spatial surround sound experience. And it may also double as a hub with support for Matter.

There are no concrete details on when the smart speaker will launch. However, the outlet suggests it could launch by the end of October or sometime next year, potentially around the launch of the Pixel 10a.

What do you think about Google’s unannounced smart speaker? What features do you want it to have? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow