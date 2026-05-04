Pixel 11 leak reveals a big camera upgrade is finally coming to Google's base flagship

TL;DR A new leak suggests the base Pixel 11 could receive a significant camera hardware boost with a new 50MP primary sensor.

Leaked specs for Pixel 11 “cubs” include a 2,450-nit OLED screen and a 4,840 mAh battery.

The flagship may launch in four colors with 12GB of RAM, though an 8GB version remains possible.

The Pixel 11 series will pick up the baton from the Pixel 10 series sometime in August 2026 if Google follows its release pattern. We’ve seen renders of the Pixel 11 and learned a fair bit about the Pixel Glow feature. Now, a new leak is sharing some key specifications of the Pixel 11 series, alongside an AI-generated vision of the Pixel Glow feature (but resembling the actual implementation).

Leaker Mystic Leaks shared a massive leak about the Pixel 11 series on their Telegram channel.

According to this leak, the Pixel 11 is codenamed “cubs,” with SKUs “GPQQ7” (MMW – potentially referring to mmWave for the US market), “GUJ0N” (ROW – rest of the world), and “GV9X7” (JPN – Japan). The phone is said to come in black, green, pink, and purple colors.

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For its specifications, the Pixel 11 is said to come with a 6.3-inch OLED with a 1,080 × 2,424 resolution. Refresh rates supported are said to be 60Hz-120Hz (so not an LTPO display, once again). The display could get as bright as 2,450nits. It is also said to support 240Hz PWM dimming.

The Pixel 11 is also said to feature a 4,840 mAh battery (minimal capacity). Interestingly, the RAM is said to be 12GB, with a potential 8GB option (marked with a “?” indicating it might be restricted to some markets or not pan out). Given the RAM crisis, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google downgraded the RAM — the Pixel 10 comes with 12GB RAM as standard on all storage variants.

The big upgrade on the Pixel 11 this year could be a new main camera sensor, likely a 50MP one. This would be a change from the 48MP main camera sensor on the Pixel 10. While the 2MP difference might not sound much, 50MP cameras typically feature a larger pixel size and a wider aperture, so the improvements could extend beyond just the MP count — all depends on how Google executes this upgrade.

The leak also shows an AI-generated image of the Pixel 11 Pro, highlighting an RGB LED array in the camera bar. Even though this is AI-generated, it is said to resemble the Pixel 11 Pro’s actual back cover.

The leak sounds promising and aligns with the Pixel Glow feature we’ve spotted. Unfortunately, the leak suggests that this RGB LED array could be restricted to the Pixel 11 Pro series — the base Pixel 11 will likely miss out.

We’ll have to wait for Google to officially announce the phone. There’s hope that some information could be revealed at Google I/O 2026 in a few weeks, but the main launch will likely be held sometime in August 2026 based on previous timelines.

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