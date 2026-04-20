Google's mystery WHOOP rival may finally have a name

Stephen Curry/Google

TL;DR Google’s upcoming screenless fitness band could be called “Google Fitbit Air.”

Its launch could be accompanied by Google rebranding the Fitbit Premium and personal health coach services.

NBA’s Stephen Curry has been quietly testing the new fitness band for months.

By now, you’ve probably seen NBA star Stephen Curry sporting Google’s upcoming screenless fitness band, which is expected to go head-to-head with WHOOP’s athlete-favorite wearables. Now, we may finally know what this mysterious band is called, along with details of a new subscription service that could come with it.

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According to 9to5Google, the upcoming wearable could be called the “Google Fitbit Air,” a name that likely points to its lightweight, minimal design.

The publication also says Google plans to rebrand Fitbit Premium as “Google Health,” with the new service expected to debut alongside the Fitbit Air band. Fitbit’s personal health coach, currently in public preview, may also be renamed “Google Health Coach” when the new band arrives.

If this pans out, it would suggest Google is tightening its grip on the Fitbit brand by putting its own name front and center on new products. There’s still no word on when the band will launch, but with Google I/O just weeks away, an announcement could be right around the corner.

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