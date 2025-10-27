Google rolls out Gemini-based health coach preview for Fitbit and Pixel Watch

TL;DR Google’s Gemini-powered Fitbit Personal Health Coach lands as a public preview on October 28.

Google is officially putting health-focused AI to work on users’ wrists. Beginning October 28, the company will open a public preview of its Gemini-powered Fitbit Personal Health Coach for Fitbit Premium users in the US. The feature was first announced in August, when Google launched the Pixel Watch 4. It uses Gemini’s conversational smarts to blend fitness training, sleep analysis, and general health advice into a single chat-based experience.

Rather than simply a new feature, the rollout represents a test drive of Google’s broader vision of personalized wellness, coinciding with a complete Fitbit app overhaul. The app’s redesigned interface divides everything into four tabs: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, and shifts the focus from daily streaks to long-term progress. Users can zoom out to view weekly trends, customize “Focus Metrics,” and move seamlessly between activity, recovery, and overall health data.

Meanwhile, a new “Ask Coach” button appears throughout the app, offering quick access to Gemini for advice or plan adjustments. Google says nearly every screen invites feedback with thumbs-up or thumbs-down icons, underscoring that this preview is as much about testing as tweaking.

What the Fitbit Personal Health Coach can do right now

Setup begins with a short conversation about your lifestyle, motivations, and goals. Using that info, Gemini generates a personalized plan that adapts as your schedule or habits change. You can ask follow-up questions, request plan changes, or get insight into your progress, all through natural chat rather than menu diving.

The preview focuses on three main areas of coaching support:

Fitness training: Leveraging your fitness tracking data, the health coach builds out everything from full routines to quick on-the-go sessions based on your needs, from time availability to accessible equipment. You can also create or modify workouts, add or remove moves, and watch demo videos for form guidance.

Sleep analysis: The coach interprets nightly data to highlight the impact of your tracked sleep on your day and dig into correlations like how training load affects recovery or what to adjust for better rest. A future “Plan Your Sleep” feature will even suggest scheduling rest around upcoming workouts.

Wellness insights: Beyond workouts, the assistant can break down key health metrics and discuss relevant health topics with data-driven evaluation, turning Fitbit's charts into usable feedback.

Google is upfront that this is a work in progress. The preview isn’t a full recreation of the standard Fitbit app, so some features will be missing while the company gathers user feedback. Participants can switch between the preview and regular versions at any time, and Google plans to expand capabilities gradually with updates announced through community channels.

A full rollout of the feature will happen next year on new Fitbit hardware.

For now, access is limited to Fitbit Premium members using a Pixel Watch or Fitbit device. The preview is also only available to Android users, though access for iOS users is coming soon. As always, Google emphasizes that the experience is for general wellness, not medical diagnoses, and that it’s designed with privacy and security in mind. A full rollout of the feature will happen next year on new Fitbit hardware.

This rollout builds on Google’s long-term goal to integrate AI and health tracking more deeply across its ecosystem. By combining Fitbit’s established data pipeline with Gemini’s large-language-model reasoning, the company aims to make personal health guidance more accessible, a growing trend in the wearables market.

