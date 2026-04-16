Fitbit's screenless band is so discreet, no one noticed it for months on an NBA star's wrist

TL;DR Google is developing a screenless Fitbit tracker to compete with WHOOP, featuring a thin design and a loop-style strap.

NBA star Stephen Curry has been wearing the unreleased tracker since January, giving us opportunities for several high-quality sightings.

The yet-unnamed screenless Fitbit tracker will rely on a connected phone app to display real-time metrics like heart rate, cardio load, and energy burned.

WHOOP popularized screenless fitness trackers, and others want a piece of that pie. Google has been reportedly working on a screenless Fitbit band to take on WHOOP, and a unit has already been spotted on NBA player Stephen Curry’s wrist. As it turns out, Curry has been using the screenless Fitbit band since January, and there are many more photos of him wearing it.

Droid-Life dug into Stephen Curry’s digital life across Instagram, YouTube, and even Getty Images, and spotted some clean shots of the screenless Fitbit band, giving us a much better look at it before its official release:

The screenless Fitbit tracker looks thinner than a WHOOP MG, which could be a major advantage for users who want the least distraction on their wrist. The strap appears to be a continuous piece that is attached to the tracker on one end, then loops over the tracker and attaches to itself.

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Here are some more shots from various videos:

The report also located the connected phone experience, which will be an integral part of this screenless Fitbit tracker.

Since the screenless fitness tracker lacks a display (by design), the app on your phone will be the primary way to control it. The screens above show tracking metrics like heart rate, cardio load, elapsed time, and energy burned during a workout, with a large Pause button at the bottom.

Exact details, such as the final retail name of the tracker or the name of the connected phone app (potentially a separate screen on the Fitbit app?), are unknown, but this is still the best look so far at what Google is cooking up. We don’t know when the company will announce the fitness tracker, but given that Stephen has been testing it for months, Google I/O 2026 next month is a good stage for an official announcement.

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