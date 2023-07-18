Fitbit Premium review: Is it worth it?

When it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers, charging a premium for advanced health metrics isn’t anything new. In 2019, Fitbit followed the common trend and launched Fitbit Premium, a paid membership service that offers Fitbit device diehards detailed insights into their fitness and health metrics. Daily reminders, tips, advanced sleep stats, a plethora of workout videos, and training plans are all features of a Fitbit Premium membership. However, that’ll cost you $10 a month. So, is Fitbit Premium really worth it? Find out in our Fitbit Premium review.

What is Fitbit Premium? Fitbit Premium is Fitbit’s, well, premium subscription service. As such, it provides additional data, guidance, and exercise routines to Fitbit users. Think of it like any other freemium service you might use — anyone can download and use the Fitbit app for free, but it’ll cost you a monthly fee if you want everything the Fitbit ecosystem has to offer.

Fitbit devices already collect plenty of fitness and health stats. The goal of Fitbit Premium is to help you understand how those stats affect various parts of your daily life. In Fitbit’s own words, Premium “turns stats on your wrist into personalized guidance.”

Fitbit Premium offers three main benefits that aren’t available in the standard Fitbit app: guided programs, workout videos, and personalized insights based on your health and fitness level. We’ll dive into each one of these later, but for now, let’s answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

How much is Fitbit Premium?

Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. If that’s too expensive, you can save by purchasing a yearly subscription for $79.99 or £79.99. At the time of this review, Fitbit is offering a free 90-day trial to new users for a limited time. You can sign up at Fitbit.com or in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit used to offer a more expensive $55/month Premium tier that allowed you to work one-on-one with a health professional to reach certain goals. However, that tier is no longer available. Fitbit told Android Authority: We’re no longer taking new memberships for Health Coaching, but existing members can continue to use Health Coaching through the Fitbit App. It’s unclear whether or not new users will be able to sign up for the health-coaching tier in the future.

Fitbit Premium availability Fitbit Premium availability is dictated by language, not by country. Currently Fitbit Premium is available in the following languages:

English

Czech

Dutch

French

German

Italian

Norwegian

Polish

Romanian Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Chinese (Traditional or Simplified)

Japanese

Korean

Indonesian

Portuguese (Brazilian)

Which devices work with Fitbit Premium?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit Premium is device agnostic. It connects to the Fitbit smartphone app — not your wearable — so it works with any and all Fitbit devices you can buy today, including the Google Pixel Watch. That also includes smartwatches such as the Versa and Sense line, as well as fitness trackers like the Charge and Inspire lines.

Fitbit Premium features: Are they worth the price? As mentioned, Fitbit Premium gets you access to guided programs, dynamic workouts, and personalized insights.

Guided Programs

Available in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app, Guided Programs are special workout and health plans available exclusively to Premium subscribers. Plans include a variety of topics ranging from beginner to intermediate. I’ll list a few of them below to give you a better idea of what’s offered here: Get Active: A two-week plan that encourages you to start becoming more active by offering bonus video workouts, as well as stories and tips

A two-week plan that encourages you to start becoming more active by offering bonus video workouts, as well as stories and tips Push-Up Prep: A three-week plan that will help you strengthen your arms, create core strength, and master the art of the push-up

A three-week plan that will help you strengthen your arms, create core strength, and master the art of the push-up Run Training: A three-week plan that will help you increase speed and endurance by offering a structured workout plan, cross-training video workouts, and daily tips

A three-week plan that will help you increase speed and endurance by offering a structured workout plan, cross-training video workouts, and daily tips Beginner Bodyweight: A three-week program that will teach you the basics of fitness while helping you increase strength and mobility

A three-week program that will teach you the basics of fitness while helping you increase strength and mobility Intro to HIIT: A three-week program that will teach you the basics of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and challenge you with cardio and strength workouts Some of these plans are incredibly useful, especially for beginners. Push-Up Prep, Intro to HIIT, and Run Training would be beneficial to someone who is just starting out on their fitness journey. Alongside the launch of the Charge 5 in September 2021, Fitbit added 25 high-energy workouts from Les Mills to the service. Additional content also arrived from Calm in October 2021, which provided invaluable tools for those seeking more guided meditation sessions.

Nevertheless, you’ll notice the lack of advanced plans. Fitbit Premium’s guided programs don’t offer anything for intermediate athletes who are looking to move to the advanced level. So, if you can already run a fair distance and have a pretty good idea as to which foods to avoid to stay healthy, you may not get much out of these programs. In stark contrast, Garmin offers training plans in its Connect app… for free! Garmin Coach plans help you set a running goal and achieve them over a months-long period of time.

There are a few other programs available in the app that, to be frank, are only a Google search away for anyone curious about health foods or how calories work. “Understand Calories” is a prime example: For two weeks, Fitbit will send you recipes and lessons on how people lose weight. It also encourages you to log your food for two weeks and weigh in every week to see your progress (two things already available for non-Premium users).

Another program called “Kick Your Salt Habit” will tell you which foods have the most sodium, how to spot sodium, how to make meals without salt, and how to crave less salt. All good advice, sure, but is that really something that should be touted as a Guided Program?

Plans are customizable, though, which helps tailor them to your specific needs. Once you select one, it’ll show up on the main Today page of the Fitbit app. For instance, the “Get More Sleep” program will ask you some questions about your sleeping habits, how often you fall asleep while watching TV, and more. After that, you can choose to have the program either help you add more sleep or keep up with your current amount of sleep. This is a nice touch, as it ensures you’re taking part in the program that’s right for your habits and lifestyle.

Dynamic workouts and relaxing audio tracks

Also available in the Discover tab are step-by-step workouts covering a variety of styles. There are workouts you can complete in under 15 minutes, easier cardio workouts, dance and kickboxing workouts, yoga videos, abs and core workouts, and more. Many of these videos are from popular fitness companies like Barre3, Down Dog, Physique 57, PopSugar, and more.

There are also videos mixed in here from Fitbit Coach. Coach was the company’s subscription service that launched in 2017 and provided Fitbit-made workout videos on the web and in a separate app. Now, if you pay for Fitbit Premium, you get access to all the Fitbit Coach videos, too.

There are dozens of workout videos available in all, and there’s such a variety that there’s bound to be something here for everyone. You can also do most of these at home. All of the workouts are dynamic too, so they’ll automatically adjust based on your feedback after each workout.

If you’d rather relax instead of work out, navigate to the Mindfulness tab. Here, you’ll find dozens of audio tracks to help you meditate for relaxation, meditate before bed, meditate to relieve stress, and more. There are also relaxing sound audio tracks — some lasting 45 minutes — if you need to listen to something while you fall asleep.

Personalized Insights

If you’ve used the Fitbit app in the past, you’ve probably seen little “insights” crop up from time to time. Insights are bits of analysis found around the Fitbit app that tell you how you’re doing and what you could be doing better. Fitbit Premium users will see more of these insights show up, and they’ll be more personalized based on your health and fitness data.

These personalized insights are generally pretty helpful. Whenever I’m not using Fitbit Premium, I tend to dismiss insights more often than not. A simple “Try getting more sleep” message from Fitbit is hardly helpful, but putting my actual sleep data into context makes a world of difference. “On days that you get more than your average 22 minutes of exercise, you also get an extra 7 minutes of deep sleep,” one insight read. That’s useful!

Speaking of sleep tracking, Fitbit Premium users also get a more detailed sleep score breakdown as well as access to Fitbit’s Sleep Profile program. This program evaluates users’ sleep habits over the course of each month and identifies what type of sleeper each person is habitually. It then offers users guidance to improve their sleep quality. In short, sleep data available in a free account is already quite useful, but a Premium plan, again, helps make more sense of the data.

If you’re constantly struggling to fall asleep at the right time or struggling to stay asleep, the Fitbit app will also suggest you enroll in a Guided Program to improve. Likewise, Premium users also get a useful sleep restoration graph that shows your sleeping heart rate and a percentage of how much you’re tossing and turning each night.

While these features are useful, non-Premium users still get plenty of sleep data. Non-Premium users can already use Fitbit’s Sleep Score feature, as well as a breakdown of their sleep stages (REM, light, and deep) throughout the night. However, more advanced sleep data coupled with a handful of Guided Programs for getting more sleep could be quite handy.

Wellness Reports

One feature tucked away in the Discover tab is a wellness report that you can print off and give to your doctor. Your Fitbit wellness report will give you a sharable overview of your health data, including your sleep, daily activity, heart health data, and blood glucose levels. The report is generated in a PDF, so you can easily email it to your doctor’s office or print it out and bring it in during your next visit.

Daily Readiness Score

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Alongside the Charge 5, Fitbit also announced Daily Readiness Score. This feature has since made its way to Fitbit Premium users. Similar to Garmin’s Body Battery, Fitbit calculates a score based on your daily activity, 24/7 heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep to tell you how “ready” you are for the day. It’s a useful metric for just about everyone using the app. Should you take that long bike ride today? Or would it be better for your body if you stayed in and rested?

Daily Readiness Score is a useful tool available to Premium users. It is also available to those who own a Google Pixel Watch, Charge 5, Sense, Sense 2, Versa 4 Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, Inspire 3, or Inspire 2.

Fitbit Premium review: The verdict Is Fitbit Premium worth it? After all, $10 a month is no small fee — that’s more expensive than Netflix! Fitbit Premium has the beginnings of a powerful health platform, and it’s hard not to see the potential here. Having access to guided health programs and workout videos from top-tier companies will be invaluable for some.

However, Fitbit Premium still feels like a young product. The list of guided programs is small, and there’s not much here for intermediate or advanced users. Considering you can find a lot of the content free online, Fitbit drives a hard bargain.

Luckily the cost of entry is incredibly low right now. Fitbit is offering a 90-day free trial of the service, so you really don’t have anything to lose. Sign up at the link below and give the Premium features a shot. If you don’t get much out of it, cancel after those 90 days are up.

Top Fitbit Premium questions and answers

Is it hard to cancel Fitbit Premium? Not at all. Cancel your subscription on Android, iOS, Microsoft devices, or Fitbit’s desktop platform by following the prompts under your account settings.

Which ecosystem is better Apple or Fitbit? Apple Watches are hands down the best smartwatches available for iOS users. They offer unmatched app support and tons of tracking features. On the other hand, we consider Fitbits great picks for casual activity tracking or for anyone new to health and fitness tracking. For a more in-depth breakdown of the two ecosystems, read our Fitbit vs Apple guide.

Have you used Fitbit Premium? How well would you review the service? Do you think it’s worth the $10 a month? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.

