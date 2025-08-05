Whatever you do, don’t buy a Google Pixel Watch right now

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve spent nearly a year touting the Pixel Watch 3 as the best smartwatch for Wear OS shoppers, so if you’re thinking about picking one up, trust me when I say, I get it. Google’s smartwatches have made major strides in just a few short years, and with the third generation, the company delivered a more refined, more capable, and more comfortable wearable than either of its predecessors. For most people, it’s the best Wear OS watch available. It packs a powerful Wear OS, comes in two case sizes, and features slimmer bezels, longer battery life, and a solid suite of health and fitness tools. However, with Google’s next hardware just around the corner, now is not the time to hit checkout.

Would you buy a Pixel Watch 3 or wait for the Pixel Watch 4? 11 votes Buy the Pixel Watch 3, it's a great wearable! 9 % Wait for the Pixel Watch 4 it's almost here. 91 %

Why buying the Pixel Watch 3 is a bad idea right now

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In case you missed it, Google announced its next Made by Google event scheduled for August 20, where the company is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the new Pixel 10 series phones. While leaks so far suggest the Pixel Watch 4 may be more of a refinement than a reinvention, that refinement could still be worth the wait, especially given how short the wait now is.

Most notably, the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to include a new side-mounted charging system with faster charging, a more repairable design, and increased battery capacity for both 41mm and 45mm models. Battery life is the bane of the smartwatch arena’s existence, and any relevant improvement is always worth paying attention to. The new generation is also expected to retain the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform (the same chip found in the Pixel Watch 3), which, while not new, offers smooth, reliable performance and should run a powerful Wear OS 6 experience. On the design side, rumors point to fresh colorways. That means the new generation may be a bit more stylish out of the box, while still available in two case sizes like the Pixel Watch 3.

Google is also rumored to bring Emergency Satellite Communications to the Watch 4, potentially allowing users to send emergency messages even without cellular or Wi-Fi access. That isn’t the only safety upgrade we expect, either. Another feature tipped to arrive is a new Breathing Emergencies alert, which would monitor blood oxygen levels using the SpO₂ sensor and notify users if those levels dip too low during sleep or activity. This potentially life-saving tool elevates the lineup for health-conscious shoppers with relevant concerns.

Unless you absolutely need a new smartwatch right now, waiting for the Pixel Watch 4 will get you a better product or deeper savings.

All in all, for anyone prioritizing usability, longevity, or even aesthetics, it’s worth waiting to see what Google officially unveils later this month. Even if your heart isn’t set on grabbing the latest and greatest, there is still a benefit to waiting until the Pixel Watch 4 hits the scene. Simply put, Pixel Watch 3 prices are going to drop the minute the new generation arrives. Google almost always discounts previous-gen hardware once a new model exists, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy follow suit. Waiting just a few more weeks could save you anywhere from $50 to $100.

Patience pays off (even if you stick to older tech)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 is a solid smartwatch with a lot going for it, but if you grab it right now, you risk ending up with buyer’s remorse. At the time of publication, we’re less than three weeks away from Google’s event and the launch of the Pixel Watch 4. That’s a short wait for what could be a much more complete smartwatch. Think longer battery life, faster charging, expanded emergency tools, and a more flexible, repairable design. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 3 will still be a solid option in three weeks’ time, but you’ll be more likely to find it heavily discounted. In other words, waiting is a win-win.

Follow