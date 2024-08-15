Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Should you upgrade?

Google’s latest smartwatch represents the brand’s third generation since entering the wearables landscape. The Pixel Watch 3 introduces significant hardware and software improvements, including multiple size options. Find out how the new watch ranks against the OG model in this Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: At a glance The Pixel Watch 3 is more expensive than the aging Pixel Watch and also more readily available.

The newer model offers a better display, a more powerful processor, and improved wellness tracking.

The Pixel Watch 3 also runs Wear OS 5, Google's latest software, out of the box.

The Pixel Watch comes in just one 41mm case size, while the Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Compared to the original Pixel Watch, both Pixel Watch 3 models offer better battery life and fast charging capabilities.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Specs

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) Display

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED-LTPO display

1-60Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED-LTPO display

1-60Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED display

1,000 nits peak brightness

Processor

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) Exynos 9110

Cortex M33 co-processor

RAM

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 2GB

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 2GB

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 2GB

Storage

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 32GB

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 32GB

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 32GB

Battery

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 306mAh

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 420mAh

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 294mAh

Power

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) USB-C magnetic charging cable

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 4G (LTE model only)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Ultra-wideband

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 4G (LTE model only)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Ultra-wideband

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) IP68

5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) IP68

5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Software

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Wear OS 5.0

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Wear OS 5.0

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) Wear OS 4.0

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 45 x 45 x 12.3mm

37g (without band)

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3mm

36g (without band)

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Matte Hazel Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Google Pixel Watch

(41mm) Matte Black Stainless Steel case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Charcoal Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Chalk Active band

Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case / Hazel Active band



Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Design, size comparison, and colors

Google has retained an attractive and unique minimalist look to its wearables from the original launch through to the current model. Both the first and third generations feature domed Gorilla Glass displays, circular cases, a rotating bezel, and integrated watch bands. They also each boast 5ATM water resistance and a package of sensors on the backside.

This year, however, the Pixel Watch 3 includes not just one 41mm case size but a second 45mm one as well. This means a larger option for those with bigger wrists (or just those who prefer a larger device). Across both sizes, upgrades also include new AMOLED-LTPO displays that are bigger and brighter than those of the past, with a variable refresh rate of 60hz. The new models even feature shrunken bezels to further stretch screen real estate. In hand, the Pixel Watch 3 is an attractive upgrade.

The Pixel Watch 3 is also available in slightly different colorways than the original model and adds a gorgeous Hazel aluminum case to the mix. The specs table above shows a complete breakdown of each model’s colorways in comparison to what shoppers will find from the original lineup. However, since bands are interchangeable and can be replaced, the case colors are the most significant factor to consider.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Features

Google

Feature-wise, the newest model brings a lot to the table. Not only does it land with a more powerful processor, improved dual-chip architecture, and a more feature-packed and power-efficient Wear OS, it even boasts evolved integration with other Google and Pixel products and services. It also adds features that leverage AI. Users can access tools like phone call screening and hold, Pixel phone and car unlock, Find My Phone, and Google TV remote controls, as well as Nest live streams, updated Pixel phone camera controls, and a new Recorder app.

For health and fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch 3 improves heart rate accuracy and sleep tracking and finally adds automatic bedtime mode to detect when you fall asleep to reduce battery burn. The device also introduces a slew of upgrades for runners, including real-time guidance during workouts, running efficiency metrics, media controls integrated into your workout screen, a new on-device workout builder, and PR tracking. In the Fitbit app, runners will also find a new running dashboard with additional analysis.

The Pixel Watch 3 offers significantly more features than the original model, including tight integration with Pixel phones and Google services and a range of wellness tools.

Google also launched an upgraded Daily Readiness Score that is now accessible to all users (not just Premium members), as well as Cardio Load for measuring your exertion and Target Load for customized activity goal setting based on what your body actually needs. A new Morning Brief feature supplies a synopsis of key metrics as well as details about the upcoming day. These tools represent a growing trend toward holistic wellness tracking, and they help users balance both activity and recovery. Fitbit Premium users can access even more features, including daily run recommendations and additional workout-related content.

Finally, both Pixel Watch 3 models offer a much better experience in terms of battery life. To be fair, the Pixel Watch 2 refined this aspect of the first generation last year with better specs and fast charging capabilities. The newest model builds on this trajectory with larger battery cells, even more efficiency, and the introduction of battery saver mode to provide up to 36 hours of battery between charges.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Price and availability

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi: $349

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE: $449

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi: $399

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE: $499 Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: $349

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399

Freshly launched, the Google Pixel Watch 3 runs shoppers a pretty penny. The lineup starts at $349 for a 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm option. Adding LTE connectivity to either size adds $100 more to the price tag. The devices are available now for preorder and will officially hit shelves on September 10, 2024.

The 41mm Pixel Watch originally launched at $349 as well, though an LTE model only cost shoppers an extra $50. Now that the device has been outdone twice over, it can often be found at a greatly reduced price. However, it can also be tricky to find one available for purchase. The best bet is to check third-party retailers like Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen significant improvements within the Pixel Watch line, and the newest generation is a much more powerful device than the original model. It also comes in two case sizes, so you can finally opt for a larger device if the 41mm feels too dainty. Even if you choose the smaller model Pixel Watch 3, it still boasts a larger, brighter display without jeopardizing the established elegant, minimalist aesthetic. In other words, the new generation is a much better device.

Would you upgrade from the Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 3? 16 votes Yes 81 % No 19 %

Internally, the Pixel Watch 3 also runs Wear OS 5 out of the box, and the latest software packs a ton of user experience upgrades, including powerful integration with other Google and Pixel products and services. It also boasts better battery and charging specs, both of which were a major shortcoming of the original model. Meanwhile, athletes in particular, can benefit from the advanced health and training tools added to the latest devices.

If the budget is tight, it might be worth checking out the Pixel Watch 2, which has seen a substantial price drop since the 3’s arrival. The last generation refined a few of the first generation’s quirks for an overall better user experience.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch waterproof? The Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch each feature a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch work with iPhones? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 3 nor the Pixel Watch is compatible with iPhones.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch have GPS? Both the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch pack built-in GPS tracking.