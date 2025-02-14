Nostalgia: I really miss this old HTC One feature

We all have a favorite phone. The one that brings up emotions and memories. For me, that phone is the HTC One (M7).

I’ve used plenty of smartphones over the years from various brands, including OnePlus, Google, and even HUAWEI. And while I liked them all, the HTC One is in a league of its own in my mind. Sure, it can’t compare to the latest models in terms of specs and features, but it was a beast during its time, offering more or less the best Android had to offer.

The design was outstanding, the dual front-facing speakers were loud, the software experience was great, and there was enough power to keep demanding users happy.

It also had one feature I truly miss and want to see make a comeback: a notification light. And I’m not alone, as plenty of people online feel the same way.

Would you like to see the return of the notification light on smartphones? 45 votes Yes 82 % No 7 % I really don't care 11 %

Bring back the notification light

The notification LED on my old HTC One had different modes. It flashed green when I received a notification and orange when the battery was low. It also glowed solid green when the battery was fully charged and orange while plugged in.

I loved this for many reasons. I keep a distance between me and my phone when working to avoid distractions, so I never know when an important notification comes in. With the LED light on the HTC One, I could tell when I received a notification I had to check, as I could set which notifications made the light flash. It would be even better if I could select different colors for different apps, but the phone didn’t allow for that.

I was also able to see when the phone was fully charged from afar, as well as when the battery was low. It’s a small detail for some, but for me, small details like these add to the overall experience. The notification light was valuable, and I want it back.

I want to see the notification light on Pixel phones.

When I say I want it back, I mean I want to see it on upcoming Pixel phones, as that’s what I use. The only brand I’d consider switching to is Samsung, which also doesn’t have phones with notification lights anymore.

However, the notification light isn’t completely dead. It’s still prevalent on certain smartphones, including the Sony Xperia 1 V. There are also a few phones from Nothing with the Glyph interface, which isn’t as minimalistic as a standard LED light, but it’s better than nothing. But while I miss this feature, I don’t want to switch to Sony or Nothing to get it.

I’d rather stay on team Pixel and hope Google brings it back. The chances are slim, but one can hope. Please make it happen, Google.

Ah, the good old days

It’s funny how many useful features that we once saw on smartphones are being ditched as technology advances. The notification light isn’t the only one. I also miss front-facing speakers, which were present on the HTC One.

I had a hard time saying goodbye to the headphone jack years ago, too, but I eventually got over that breakup. I still prefer metal backs to those made of glass, as they are less fragile and look and feel cool. And I still remember OnePlus’ sandstone back, which offered superb grip and felt great.

So, while technology has progressed and brought us into the world of AI, I still disagree with the industry ditching all those features and trends I adored. While today’s smartphones are better and more capable than those of years past, they aren’t superior in every area.

That’s my take; what’s yours? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

