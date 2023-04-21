Big Pixel Fold leak reveals the price, release date, and much more

TL;DR The latest leak surrounding the Pixel Fold has given us a bevy of new details.

There may reportedly be two models that will sell for $1,799 and $1,919.

The leak also claims that shipments could start on June 27.

As leaks about the Pixel Fold begin to ramp up, a rather substantial leak has just fallen into our laps. This latest leak tells us almost everything about Google’s upcoming foldable, including the Pixel Fold price and launch date.

Only days off from his last leak, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech is back with even more information about the Pixel Fold. It’s important to note that Prosser doesn’t have the best track record with Google leaks, but he’s been accurate as of late.

According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold could come in two models: a 256GB model and a 512GB model. The 256GB version will reportedly be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) for $1,799. At the same time, the 512GB variant will only be offered in Obsidian for a whopping $1,919.

Earlier reports had Google targeting a range between $1,400 to $1,800. However, a leak from Yogesh Brar suggested that the Pixel Fold price could range from $1,300 to $1,500. Unfortunately, it looks like this leak supports the former leak rather than the latter one. To ease some of the pain to your wallet, Prosser claims Google will include a free Pixel Watch with preorders.

Speaking of preorders, Prosser maintains from his previous leak that May 10 will be when preorders open up. These preorders may only be available from the Google Store initially but will reportedly open to carriers and other retailers on May 30. As for the launch date, Prosser further suggests that shipments will start on June 27.

Moving on to the specs, it appears the inner and outer displays are about what we expected based on other leaks. It’s said we can expect the outer display to feature a 5.8 inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2,092 x 1,080. The inner display, on the other hand, could also be an OLED that sits at 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2,208 x 1,840. Both the inner and outer displays are claimed to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, it appears the main sensor will be 48MP. This camera will have a 0.8μm pixel width, ƒ/1.7 aperture, and a sensor size of 0.5 inches. The next camera is a 10.8MP telephoto lens with a 1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/3.05 aperture, 5x optical zoom, and 20x Super Res zoom. And the last camera is an ultrawide that is also 10.8MP, but has a 1.25μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and 121.1 degrees field of view.

A few other notable specs include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a Tensor G2 chip, and a Titan M2 security chip. Unfortunately, there’s still no mention of the size of the battery, only stating it has up to 72 hours of life. However, Prosser confirms CNBC‘s report that the phone will weigh about 283g.

By the sounds of this leak, the Pixel Fold is sounding like a pretty capable device. Hopefully, subsequent leaks will start confirming other features we’d like to see, like novel software experiences and stylus support.

Comments