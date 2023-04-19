Google could offer a free Pixel Watch to Pixel Fold buyers

TL;DR Google could offer a free Pixel Watch as part of Pixel Fold pre-orders.

The company could also offer enticing trade-in discounts on iPhones and Android phones.

Google could market the Pixel Fold as the “most durable hinge on a foldable” and also boast about its water resistance.

Foldables are the next evolution of the common smartphone, and we’re bracing to see more competition enter this arena in the next few months. Google will soon be launching the Google Pixel Fold, hoping to reel in enthusiasts and early adopters into its foldable vision. With an expected price tag of around $1,700, Google could rely on sweet trade-ins and freebies to get you to buy a Pixel Fold.

According to internal Google documents reviewed by CNBC, the company could be planning to offer a free Pixel Watch to Pixel Fold buyers. This would be in addition to discounts offered when you trade in an iPhone or an Android phone. We expect this to be part of the pre-order offers.

The report reiterates the high price tag of the foldable, with an expected price going upwards of $1,700, putting it squarely as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Note that earlier leaks had mentioned a lower price tag of ~$1,300-$1,500 for the Pixel Fold, which would have given it a good advantage.

The report also mentions that the Pixel Fold will have the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone. That’s a fairly tall claim to make for Google, as we’ve seen very good hinges from Samsung as well as from other OEMs, like the Flexion hinge seen on the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Further, the Pixel Fold is also said to have water resistance. This justifies the expensive $1,700 rumored price tag since competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offer IPX8 water resistance.

The report goes on to mention that the Pixel Fold will weigh 10z (~283g) and will have 24-hour battery life. Reiterating its specs, the report mentions that the outside cover display will measure 5.8 inches diagonally, and the inner folding display will measure 7.6 inches diagonally.

We expect Google to launch the Pixel Fold on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, with Google Store pre-orders expected to open immediately. However, leaks mentions that open sales and availability will be delayed until mid-June.

