Pixel Buds 2a leak spoils the last mystery leading up to Google's launch

TL;DR The Pixel Buds 2a have leaked.

The renders show Google’s earbuds in the new Iris colorway.

The Pixel Buds 2a are also believed to come in Fog Light, Hazel, and Strawberry colors.

In the next few weeks, we’ll be saying hello to Google’s new hardware. The launch should include the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. While there have been plenty of leaks about the next generation Pixel phones and smartwatch, we haven’t heard much about these new earbuds. That starts to change today, as a leak may give us our first look at the Pixel Buds 2a.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared a render of the follow-up to the Pixel Buds A-series. The render shows the earbuds in the new Iris color that we’ve seen from leaks of the Pixel Watch 4. In that image, the earbuds are sitting in their white charging case.

Of course, this won’t be the only color they’ll be available in. Earlier this month, a leak suggested that the other color options could include Fog Light, Hazel, and Strawberry.

You might be wondering why Moonstone isn’t included in that list. The Pixel 10 leak we covered this week did include an image of a pair of earbuds in the Moonstone color. However, that image is of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, suggesting it will be available in a new color.

Google has scheduled the Pixel launch event for August 20. In addition to these new devices, we also expect to see the company’s Qi2-compatible Pixelsnap accessories. This could include a charger, a stand, and a stand/charger.

