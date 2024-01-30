Google's latest ad doesn't make a good argument for the standard Pixel 8

TL;DR Google has posted the latest video in its series of Best Phones Forever ads.

The ad’s disclaimers highlight how many features are exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google’s Best Phones Forever ads have been well-received for the most part, depicting two anthropomorphic smartphones (an iPhone and a Pixel) in various situations. Now, Google has posted the latest ad in this series, and it illustrates how many features are missing from the standard Pixel 8.

The ad (seen above) sees iPhones having a half-time meeting in a locker room, running down the strengths of the Pixel phones with their coach. Google posts several disclaimers when each major feature is mentioned.

The disclaimers at the bottom of the video start out fine enough. Google notes Circle to Search is restricted to the Pixel 8 series and other compatible “non-Pixel” devices, for starters.

However, the company is forced to issue two separate disclaimers when the iPhones mention Video Boost and summarization capabilities in the Recorder app. Google notes that these features are restricted to the Pixel 8 Pro.

To Google’s credit, the company’s ad also mentions features like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser, which are indeed available on the vanilla Pixel 8 too. This ad nevertheless reiterates the gulf between the two Pixel devices when it comes to AI-related capabilities. This is also noteworthy in light of the fact that all three Galaxy S24 series phones share the same AI features for the most part, including similar summarization capabilities in the Samsung Recorder app.

This gulf is set to expand in the coming months too, as Google’s upcoming Zoom Enhance feature is another Pro-only feature. Either way, the Pixel 8 is available for $699 while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999. So you have to decide whether the aforementioned exclusive features along with a 5x camera, QHD+ screen, and a bigger battery (among other additions) are worth an extra $300.

