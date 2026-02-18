Pixel 9 officially joins Pixel 10 with Quick Share-AirDrop support

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability is now official for the Pixel 9 series.

Google says the feature will roll out over the next few weeks.

Sadly, the Pixel 9a still won’t support the cross-platform file transfer feature.

After weeks of hints and Canary-build appearances, Google has officially confirmed that Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability is now rolling out widely to the Pixel 9 series. The company says compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop is starting today for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Some users are already reporting that they’re seeing the feature on their Pixel 9 phones, suggesting the rollout quietly began before today’s formal announcement.

This expansion marks another step forward for cross-platform file sharing on Android. Until now, Quick Share’s AirDrop interoperability was limited to the Pixel 10 series.

With this update, Pixel 9 owners can now send and receive files directly to and from iPhones, iPads, and Macs using Apple’s AirDrop “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode. The experience mirrors native AirDrop behavior, with direct, peer-to-peer transfers that don’t route data through servers.

Google says privacy and speed remain core priorities, noting that the feature is built with multi-layered security and strong safeguards.

The company also recently confirmed that this functionality will not be limited to Pixel devices for much longer. Google is working with Android OEMs to roll out Quick Share-AirDrop compatibility to many more Android devices, and you should see adoption go wider this year.

For now, Google notes that the feature will roll out in phases for Pixel 9 users over the coming weeks. Unfortunately, it’s still not available for the Pixel 9a.

