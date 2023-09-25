Google is finally bringing a highly-requested camera mode to the Pixel 8 series

Google / YouTube

TL;DR Camera features of the Pixel 8 series have leaked through a seemingly official Google video.

The Pixel 8 Pro is getting a new Pro camera mode with manual adjustment options for shutter speed, ISO, and more.

Google is also adding a new AI face-swapping feature to fix bad facial expressions.

The floodgates have opened for Google Pixel 8 series leaks. There is little that we don’t know about the upcoming phones ahead of their official announcement on October 4. The latest leak accompanies a price and camera specs reveal that happened over the weekend and gives us a seemingly official Google video detailing the camera features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska paired up with 91Mobiles to leak the Pixel 8 series video, breaking down all the new AI and photography tricks Google plans to deploy with the latest flagships. Features presented in the clip include new manual camera controls “modeled after DSLR controls” for the Pixel 8 Pro. Google is finally giving users the freedom to play around with shutter speed, ISO, focus, and other aspects of photography on the Pro Pixel.

There’s also a new face-swapping feature on the Pixel 8 series, likely powered by AI. If you happen to capture someone with a bad or weird facial expression, you’ll be able to swap it out for a better one. It looks like the new Pixels will capture multiple images and offer the user options to choose the best expression for face-swapping purposes. Alternatively, Google might be using AI to adjust facial expressions — a feature you can find these days on many third-party AI image editing apps.

Other Pixel 8 series camera features highlighted in the video include Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, previously leaked Audio Magic Eraser, and Super Res Zoom. These should sound familiar if you’re a Pixel user or if you’ve been keeping abreast with Google’s phones. If not, you can read about popular Pixel camera features here.

